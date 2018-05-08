Early/advanced voting for the primary election opened April 30, with Election Day set for Tuesday, May 22.
Among the races to be decided will be a Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit judgeship in which Melissa Hise is challenging the incumbent, Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt. The Judicial Circuit includes Walker, Catoosa, Chattooga and Dade counties.
On Election Day, polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Melissa Gifford, challenger
Melissa Gifford Hise currently practices law at the firm of Albert Palmour in Summerville. Hise holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Mercer University and a law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. She has worked in the past as a law clerk and as an associate judge (for a year each) and is the founder of Four Points, a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping domestic violence, where she worked as director for 15 years.
Hise is challenging Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Ralph Van Pelt. We asked her to answer some questions to help readers decide how to cast their ballots.
Q: Have you ever awakened in the middle of the night thinking about a case you've handled or judged and wishing you'd done something differently?
A: As someone who has dealt with cases involving domestic violence, I always look for ways to keep my clients protected by the law and the court system. Unfortunately, I’ve experienced two situations where clients were murdered by their spouses. It’s something you never ever forget. Those experiences have made me better in my profession. I don’t look back and wonder if I could’ve taken a different direction for them. I put the experience to work for the next client.
Q: If you observed a party in your courtroom being poorly represented by an unprepared or ineffective lawyer, how would you handle the situation?
A: As a judge, it’s important to see past legal rhetoric and seek the facts. A judge may ask questions to clarify information which in turn, is helpful in adjudication.
Q: What in your life keeps you grounded or is a foundation for your beliefs about justice?
A: My faith and my family. I have a strong foundation of faith and do my best to instill that in my children. My faith calls for me to seek justice and to do justice, always, to everyone I meet. Spending time in the exercise of faith-building and in raising my children with my husband and extended family are priorities for me and time that I relish.
Q: Can you describe an accomplishment that you're especially proud of?
A: Professionally, I am proud of Four Points Inc., the nonprofit I founded in 1996, with the help of supportive friends, family and colleagues. Personally, I am very proud of my children.
Q: Who are some of the people from history who have most deeply influenced your thinking about justice?
A: It’s difficult to name them all. I believe the greatest influencers for all of us are the authors of our Constitution. Their work influences our lives each and every day in so many different ways.
Q: Is there a book that has deeply influenced your thinking?
A: I love “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. The social struggles highlighted along with that deep abiding sense of justice and right brought to life by Atticus Finch are a call to action in a lot of ways. I also often encourage people to read “The Gift of Fear” by Gavin de Becker. It’s a book about being safe in today’s world and talks about listening to embrace our natural fear instincts we have which provide protection for ourselves and others.
Q: What is one way in which you would like to see the court system change?
A: The court system should be more accessible and, frankly, understandable to people. I strongly agree with the recommendation from the Next Generation Courts Commission that our courts should be more transparent. When elected, I will conduct court more openly by simply explaining things in lay terms as cases progress. Lawyers understand how the system works; however, because they handle multiple cases at a time, some may not have the luxury of the time to make sure their clients fully understand the ramifications of court action.
Q: Do you have any interests or hobbies other than the law?
A: I love to embroider and sew. I love to cook and I love to garden. I’m also an avid music lover and take in concerts and music festivals as much as I can.
Q: You’ve said the court system needs to keep up with technology. Could you elaborate on that?
A: We underutilize the internet in educating people about the court system and its processes. Dockets should be clearly posted, information should be easily obtainable and jury service fully explained. In addition, forms for those representing themselves should be easily accessible.
Q: You’ve mentioned enabling/empowering people to represent themselves more. Could you elaborate on that?
A: Court proceedings can be expensive. On top of legal fees, individuals pay $210.50 for civil action costs with another $50 for service costs. My thought is that for couples who have no shared property, children or other shared assets, a simple divorce should be easily obtainable and economical. Forms to assist with this type of case should be accessible on-line. Some court houses in Georgia have kiosks for this purpose. It’s certainly worthy of consideration.
Q: Is there anything else you'd like to add?
A: Change can begin in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit on May 22. I’m asking people to vote for me so I can assist in making our court system more effective, efficient and accessible to all coming before it.
Ralph Van Pelt, incumbent
Ralph Van Pelt has served as a Superior Court judge on the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit for over 20 years. He holds an undergraduate degree from Berry College and a law degree from the University of Georgia. He has served as an assistant district attorney and a district attorney. Van Pelt is running for re-election.
We asked Judge Van Pelt to answer some questions to help readers decide how to cast their ballots.
Q: Have you ever awakened in the middle of the night thinking about a case you've handled or judged and wishing you'd done something differently?
A: Any judge that lets that happen often would not last very long. I make a decision based on the evidence presented and the law that applies. There are far too many difficult decisions to make, day in and day out, to engage in second guessing.
Q: If you observed a party in your courtroom being poorly represented by an unprepared or ineffective lawyer, how would you handle the situation?
A: This question is far more complicated than you would think. Some lawyers are more capable than others. In a criminal case, if the conduct of the lawyer was so bad that in retrospect the ineffective assistance would have changed the outcome, then a judge should grant a new trial. In civil cases, the attorneys are all hired by the parties. I sometimes see lawyers who are not adequately prepared. But I am not allowed to interfere with the attorney-client relationship. I have never seen a judge stop a hearing to tell a party that their lawyer is unprepared and I have never done that. If a lawyer is impaired by drugs or alcohol, I do not allow them to conduct business in front of me. I once sent a lawyer home one morning and gave the person a ride there with a deputy sheriff.
In death penalty cases, a judge is supposed to make sure the defense attorneys are qualified. For instance, I would not allow my opponent to be lead defense counsel in a death penalty case, since she has no experience trying such cases.
Q: What in your life keeps you grounded or is a foundation for your beliefs about justice?
A: I have been a lawyer since 1980. The practice of law is not something everyone can engage in. I have my family and friends and my hobbies that are not legally related to keep me grounded.
Law schools do not teach “justice.” We practice in courts of law, as Justice Holmes once pointed out, following the course the law requires. In the past, I have had to rule in ways that the law required, while at the same time not personally liking the outcome. That's required of you as judge in our system. If you can't do that, you can't function as a judge.
Q: Can you describe an accomplishment that you're especially proud of?
A: I'm most proud of being the father of two wonderful children and grandfather to four.
Q: Who are some of the people from history who have most deeply influenced your thinking about justice?
A: I was a history major in college. There are a number of people who stand out as great thinkers in the legal field. But I prefer the practical hands-on approach. My most important mentor was former Superior Court Judge Paul Painter. Judge Painter took time to talk to me when I first started practicing law and I have never forgotten his advice.
Q: Is there a book that has deeply influenced your thinking?
A: I enjoy reading and have read a lot of history over the course of the years. I've read a number of religious and philosophical texts. I have been influenced by many readings.
Q: What is one way in which you would like to see the court system change?
A: Locally, we need a system of case assignments so that one judge keeps a case from the date of its filing.
The Georgia Legislature is responsible for setting our laws and the budgets that Superior Court judges have to work with. They also provide places to send people that have been convicted of felonies. The state of Georgia needs to do much more to provide treatment options for people addicted to alcohol or drugs. We simply don't have enough places to send defendants that can't pay for treatment.
Q: Do you have any interests or hobbies other than the law?
A: I like to spend time with my family. As I mentioned, I like to read. My reading for pleasure doesn't include legal thrillers or murder mysteries. Also, I hike and help maintain trails in this area. I garden and I like to cook.
Q: Please elaborate on your approach to hearing out a case.
A: I believe in giving litigants their day in court, and I will sit on the bench however long that takes. Any judge that claims to hear every word that every witness says is probably “exaggerating” a bit. Modern courtrooms frequently have more than one thing going on at a time, and a judge needs to be able to multi-task.
Q: Is there anything else you'd like to add?
A: When the tornado struck Ringgold in 2011, my son and I took time off to put tarps on roofs and cut trees off houses. I was proud of how our community came together on that effort. Much of my career has been dedicated to making our area a better, safer place.