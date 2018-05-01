Early and advanced voting for the primary election in Catoosa County opened Monday, April 30.
Among the races to be decided will be the Catoosa County Board of Education's District 4 seat, currently held by David Moeller, who is facing challenger Brad Hayen. This article includes Hayen’s responses, followed by Moeller’s responses, to our questionnaire.
With the general primary/non-partisan general election set for Tuesday, May 22, voters have the opportunity to cast ballots early at two of the county's voting precincts; Ringgold's Freedom Center and Westside.
The early/advanced voting window will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 18.
Extended hours will exist until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, and a Saturday voting session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12.
Polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, May 22.
More information about voter registration and Catoosa County elections can be found online at Catoosa.com.
Brad Hayen, District 4 candidate
1. Please share some personal information about yourself.
Our family lives in Ringgold, and we have three children that attend Catoosa County Schools. I’m married to a teacher, Kim, who was the 2014 Catoosa County Teacher of the Year.
2. Political/public service/volunteer experience.
I spent 8 years as a volunteer firefighter and lieutenant. I have a total of 2½ years of experience as a building inspector and then chief building official for Catoosa County and the City of East Ridge. Also, I have been a community volunteer as a soccer coach with the Northwest Georgia YMCA and as a leader with the local Boys Scouts of America.
3. What makes you interested in K-12 education?
I’m interested in K-12 education because I am fully invested with all three of my children attending our schools. In addition, having relationships with families in our community makes me want the best for all the children in our area. I want their educational experience to be high-quality, relevant, and – above all – safe.
4. Please share some accomplishments you feel show how you might work as a school board member.
As a certified commercial building inspector, I’ve been trained in the life-safety of buildings. At times I’ve had to make tough decisions in order to keep people safe.
5. What kind of work do you do for a living?
My current full time job is as a commercial project manager. I am in charge of budgets, quality control, and overall safety.
6. What is the most important issue facing Catoosa County Schools right now?
The most important issue facing Catoosa County Schools is school safety. From the classroom to the school yard to every bus ride home, we all want our kids to be safe.
7. Do you have any unique ideas about how to improve education?
Improving education begins with expectations for educational outcomes. I’d like to expand our current focus on graduation as the end-goal to include end-goals like college readiness and real-world job skills.
8. What is the most important characteristic for a school board member to possess?
An effective school board member is someone with fresh ideas to contribute to the forward progress of our county.
9. What do you see as the primary responsibilities of a school board member?
The primary responsibility of a board member to collaborate with the other board members and the superintendent in order to advance our children’s education while keeping the promise to parents and taxpayers that safety is our number one priority.
10. Please share any affiliations or organization memberships you have.
I have three certifications with the International Code Council with concentrations in life safety. We are members of Rock Bridge Community Church in Ringgold. Our family supports various children’s charities. We also stay busy supporting the schools in attending games, concerts, musicals and more.
David Moeller, District 4 incumbent
David Moeller is campaigning for re-election to the Catoosa County school board, representing District 4. His opponent in the race is Brad Hayen. Here are Moeller’s responses to our questionnaire.
1. Please share some personal information about yourself.
I was born and raised in Queens, New York. In 1992 I joined the Air Force and proudly served for eight years. In my first phase of training I met the angel God picked out for me, my wife Jenny. She is also an Air Force veteran. We will be married 25 years this October, and we have been blessed with four great kids who all came through Tiger Creek. Now our children span all levels of education: a 3rd grader at Tiger Creek, 7th grader at RMS, 10th grader at RHS, and a college freshman.
I have a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a focus in city and county management, and am currently enrolled in the Georgia Academy for Economic Development.
2. Political/public service/volunteer experience.
United States Air Force 1992–2000. Catoosa County School Board, District 4, for twelve years.
3. What makes you interested in K-12 education?
I have four children, three who are still in Catoosa County schools. My wife is a teacher. Our friends and family have children and are teachers at schools throughout the entire system. I care about these children as if they were my own, and I want the best for all of them.
I am committed to supporting our greatest resource, the teachers. They work tirelessly for the students in Catoosa County. They are no strangers to putting in the extra hours, whether it be for a math night at the elementary schools, a middle school dance, or after-school activities at the high school. Our coaches give up a part of their own life for our students and deserve our support.
As a school board member in Catoosa County, you can be sure that I will support the efforts of our leadership to ensure that we continue to give the students in Catoosa County Public Schools the best teachers in the state.
4. Please share some accomplishments you feel show how you might work as a school board member.
I have worked as a Juvenile Court Administrator for ten years. That experience allowed me to work with families, social service agencies and law enforcement to help children and families overcome their challenges. Also, it gave me a working knowledge of some of the challenges that our teachers and administrators face in the classroom. Not all students come to school prepared and eager to learn. Many come with experiences that most adults should never have to face. Now I work for Whitfield County Schools, as the CEO of the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy. I have that unique experience of school leadership from the School Board Level, the School Building Level and the Central Office.
5. Please share your greatest accomplishment as a school board member.
Being married to a teacher, I have learned and witnessed the calling that a teacher has to serve their students. Teachers are a great example of a servant’s heart and I am proud and humbled to have been able to support them during my twelve years on the Catoosa County School Board. Also, during those twelve years this community overcame an economic downturn that significantly impacted the schools system budget, the April 2011 tornado. To watch our community and school leadership work to rebuild and overcome the destruction is something I’ll never forget.
6. What kind of work do you do for a living?
I am the CEO of the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy. This is a workforce development initiative that connects workforce and economic development goals to education. It is my job to work with industry partners in the Northwest Georgia Region, analyze workforce needs, understand economic development goals, and make sure there are training programs in place that address those needs.
7. What is the most important issue facing Catoosa County Schools right now?
Catoosa County Schools is an excellent school system. Our teachers and administrators are the best in the State. The biggest challenge for the schools, in my opinion, is that education is looked to as the responsible entity to address all of society’s issues. Public health issues comes to mind. Our teachers are educated and trained to teach children, yet we ask them to be responsible for so much more as it pertains to the overall physical and mental health of the students.
8. Do you have any unique ideas about how to improve education?
I am a committee member for the Charter Advisory Committee for the state. I am encouraged by the new focus on flexibility for school systems. I am very excited that we have moved to a charter system governance model. This will allow Catoosa County Schools to break away from many of the state laws and regulations. Now, because of this flexibility, the school system can look at innovative practices, that can take our students to the next level. We can use the flexibility to take students from the traditional classroom environment and implement an apprenticeship program for advanced technical training. This would allow students to gain technical skills that better prepare them for the workforce or postsecondary education.
9. What is the most important characteristic for a school board member to possess?
The ability to listen and work with the entire school board to make decision for all of the students in Catoosa County. You will not be a successful school board member if you have a personal agenda.
10. What do you see as the primary responsibilities of a school board member?
There are the standard responsibilities, such as monitoring the budget and policy. However, the primary responsibility of a school board member is to hire and work with the superintendent. It is the superintendent’s job to manage the school system. The school board should work with the school system to set vision and mission with input from the community and citizens, and then support the superintendent and the leadership to carry out that mission.
11. Please share any affiliations or organization memberships you have.
I am a member of:
The Georgia School Board Association
The Georgia College and Career Academy Network
I was appointed as a committee member for the State Charter Advisory Committee
My family and I are members of Brainerd Baptist Church