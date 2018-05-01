Early and advanced voting for the primary election in Catoosa County opened Monday, April 30.
Among the races to be decided will be the Board of Commissioners’ District 2 seat. District 2 incumbent for the past four terms, Bobby Winters, is running against Chuck Harris. Both candidates are running as Republicans. No Democrats are running.
With the general primary/non-partisan general election set for Tuesday, May 22, voters have the opportunity to cast ballots early at two of the county's voting precincts; Ringgold's Freedom Center and Westside.
The early/advanced voting window will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 18.
Extended hours will exist until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, and a Saturday voting session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12.
Polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
More information about voter registration and Catoosa County elections can be found online at Catoosa.com.
Bobby Winters, District 2 incumbent
"I’m only one vote on the commission," says Bobby Winters who has lived in Catoosa County for 72 years, "but my vote is always for the citizens."
Winters, who is retired from construction and heavy mechanics work, says he originally ran for office because he was disturbed at how government was wasting and abusing money. "The county was nine million dollars in debt and they just kept borrowing money."
Winters says that over the course of the time he’s served, the county has gotten out of debt. "We have a good reserve fund. We have a beautiful administrative building and our employees are better taken care of."
Other improvements within the county that Winters points to over the course of the years he’s served include infrastructure projects, new businesses coming in, CHI Memorial Hospital’s new presence on Battlefield Parkway, and better equipment.
"With the SPLOST taxes – $60 million over five years," Winters says, "we’ve been able to buy new fire trucks and sheriff’s cars. We now have nice new construction equipment so we don’t have things breaking down all the time. We’ve been able to put up new buildings."
On the business end of things, Winters says CHI Memorial Hospital is putting $5 million worth of cancer equipment in their facility on Battlefield Parkway. "They’re bringing healthcare to Catoosa County at no cost to us – they’re paying their own way. We also have a sports medicine complex going in."
Winters points out that new restaurants are opening in Ringgold and a Dunkin’ Donuts distribution plant is bringing 50-60 jobs to the area, beginning at $12 an hour. "There’s a Publix going in in Fort Oglethorpe," he says, "and ground was just broken for a new Food City that will have gas pumps with it."
"We also have some big sewer projects that will start in 2019/2020, mostly in District 2," says Winters. "We’ll be getting sewers in on the upper end of Dietz Road."
On the issue of finding a new county manager, Winters says there have been some applicants but there have been problems with their backgrounds that made the commissioners wary of them. Winters admits that hiring a consultant to help find a county manager last time around was a mistake. "We’re taking the time we need to find the right person," he says.
"I love my county," says Winters. "This is where I’ve lived all my life. My wife and I love being involved in our community. I hope to be able to serve the people of my district and the whole county for another four years."
Bobby Winters can be reached at 423-667-5039.
Chuck Harris, District 2 challenger
"Change 4 Catoosa" is the campaign theme of lifetime Catoosa County resident Chuck Harris.
Harris works providing and servicing specialized medical equipment for people with complex mobility issues that require them to have things like custom electronic controls and feeding systems on their wheelchairs. He is certified through the Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology Society of North America and the National Registry Of Rehabilitation Technology Suppliers, Inc.
There are several issues that concern Harris and are a part of the platform on which he’s running.
"Government needs to live within its budget," says Harris. "It needs to exercise strict oversight and take responsibility for how money is spent." Harris says that anyone who has raised a family understands this and the same principle applies to government.
"No growth without a plan" is another of Harris’ campaign points. "You need to plan before you build," he says. "Do your research so you don’t end up with problems like the traffic issues on Dietz and Cloud Springs Roads and around Heritage High and Heritage Middle School. Think ahead. Think about the impact it’s going to have on everyone. Don’t vote on something you don’t understand."
Harris says he thinks SPLOST is a better way to pay for improvements than raising the taxes of homeowners. "SPLOST is something the citizens vote on and the cost of it is shared by everyone, including people who don’t live in Catoosa County but do use our roads and benefit from what we offer."
"But," says Harris, "the money should be used for the benefit of the citizens – roads, bridges, not new carpet and windows in government buildings. And it should be spent within its five-year cycle so it’s put to work in a timely manner to benefit the residents of the county."
Harris says that if citizens come to him with problems, he will promise to study the issues in order to determine the best course of action. “I’m not running to do favors for friends. I’m running to do what’s in the best interest of the whole county, and I’m going to educate myself about issues before voting on them.”
Keeping one’s word is a theme close to the heart of Harris. "What’s wrong with being held to your word?" he says. "If you make a mistake, admit it and correct it. If you make a promise, keep it. We need more people who will not take the easy way out."
Harris says his experience dealing with the complexities of Medicare and Medicaid in his medical equipment business has given him some insight on how to work with government at various levels. "I’ve been doing this for 15 years, after working my way up to vice president of marketing and sales for a medical equipment company. Before that, I worked liquidating furniture stores for a bank. I have a variety of experience related to business, money management, innovation, and how to work with government."
On the issue of searching for a new county manager, Harris says it’s another case of doing the homework. "Look at the history, education of the person and act based on research. Don’t choose to ignore what is clearly a problem."
"Things can change and improve," says Harris, "but you have to start. You have to take a step. You have to be honest and keep your word. You have to be committed to the good of all citizens and the county and not just your friends. That’s what I’ll bring to the office. It’s not a popularity contest for me – it’s about doing the right thing."
Harris attends Peavine Baptist Church where he’s involved in several ministries. He and his wife, Debbie, have been married for 40 years and have three grown sons and two grandchildren.
Chuck Harris can be contacted through his web site, Facebook page or by email.
Web Site: chuckharris4catoosa.com