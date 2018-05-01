Early and advanced voting for the primary election in Catoosa County opened Monday, April 30.
Among the races to be decided will be the Board of Commissioners’ District 4 seat. District 4 incumbent Ray Johnson is running against Charlie Stephens. Both candidates are running as Republicans. No Democrats are running.
With the general primary/non-partisan general election set for Tuesday, May 22, voters have the opportunity to cast ballots early at two of the county's voting precincts; Ringgold's Freedom Center and Westside.
The early/advanced voting window will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through May 18.
Extended hours will exist until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 17, and a Saturday voting session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12.
Polls at all precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
More information about voter registration and Catoosa County elections can be found online at Catoosa.com.
Charlie Stephens, District 4 challenger
When Charlie Stephens talks about politics, some of his big concerns are how money is spent, how roads are maintained and transparency.
Stephens has lived in Catoosa County his whole life. "I have a deep love and concern for my county," he says. "I’m thankful I have the privilege to run for office."
Stephens, who founded and runs Stephen’s Garbage Service – a 22-year-old business that operates four trucks and employs three people besides himself — says he wants to see the county do a better job of improving roads. "What I’m hearing from people is that they’re unhappy with the roads. My trucks put in 450 miles a week, so I’m very familiar with the problems. It’s something that needs to be addressed."
Stephens says that in addition to applying SPLOST taxes to roads more, he would like to see a public list of roads scheduled for improvement.
While he doesn’t like taxes, Stephens says they are necessary and he believes SPLOST is a better option than raising property taxes to pay for roads and other projects. "But there needs to be more accountability and more transparency about how money is spent," he says.
Conserving money is something Stephens believes should be at the top of a commissioner’s list. "Too much money is being spent on things we don’t really need," he says. "By being more responsible about how money is spent, we can offer more relief to taxpayers."
Transparency is another topic of great importance to Stephens. "I don’t think there should be any voting behind closed doors. We need roll call votes so the citizens know how every commissioner votes on every issue. I’m very concerned about how business is being handled in the county."
"I think people should be able to reach their commissioner and he should return their calls and keep up with their concerns." Stephens says he would hold monthly town hall meetings as a commissioner to give people a platform for airing opinions and worries.
"We need better leadership in the county," says Stephens. "We need someone who can think outside the box and will keep people informed and will be responsible with taxpayer money. I’m all of those things. My grandpa told me when I was growing up that all you’ve got is your name and your word and you should honor both. I believe that."
Before starting his own business, Stephens says he worked for over twenty years in supervisory and management positions with American Consumers Inc. and Shaw Industries. He is a graduate of Ringgold High School and Walker Technical Institute of Technology. He’s worked as a volunteer firefighter and has coached youth sports in Ringgold, Boynton and Fort Oglethorpe. He is currently president and youth director for Tri-State Fastpitch Association. He ran for Catoosa County tax commissioner in 2016.
"I’m the candidate who will listen to the people and fight for them," says Stephens.
Charlie Stephens can be reached at 423-693-5132 or through his Facebook page at facebook.com/charliestephensdistrict4commissioner.
Ray Johnson, District 4 incumbent
Over three years into the job of county commissioner Ray Johnson says he feels he has learned a lot and has accomplished some good things, and he hopes to be able to continue serving the people of District 4.
One of his most satisfying accomplishments as a commissioner, says Johnson, a lifelong Catoosa County resident, is helping get full-time firefighters at the Woodstation and Keith fire stations, both of which had been all-volunteer stations until recently. "What I’d like to see is even better coverage at Woodstation, Keith and Blackstock. That’s something we’re working on."
Johnson, who works as regional quality control manager for Monroe Inc., is also a volunteer firefighter for Catoosa County, serving as captain at Fire Station 4. He says that Catoosa County is constantly working on improving fire protection. "We have a mutual aid agreement with Walker and Whitfield counties, which helps reduce the cost of fire insurance for homeowners. That will improve even more when the new fire station in Whitfield County is complete."
A hot topic right now is the search for a new county manager. "We’ve had several applications and have done a few interviews," says Johnson, "but we haven’t found anyone yet who we feel is right for Catoosa County."
Johnson says the commissioners have reposted the job opening and are considering offering a higher salary after learning that smaller counties around the state are offering more than Catoosa for the position of county manager. "I would rather pay a little more and get the right person."
Issues with road conditions seem to be at the top of every resident’s list of concerns. "Keeping up our roads is very important," says Johnson. "We’re working on some additional ideas for getting smaller roads paved. We have SPLOST taxes we can use for some paving, and we get some federal money for paving main roads, but that money can’t be spent on the smaller roads."
Johnson says the county has been trying to get roads paved before they reach a point when paving isn’t enough. He says that Public Works Director Buster Brown has crews out working on smaller roads and also has help from a prison crew.
Economic development is also high on Johnson’s list of priorities. "I’d like to see an industrial park in Catoosa County, someplace that draws businesses that offer good wages. We’ve been looking at buying up enough land to make that possible. We’ve had people approach us, but we need to have the land and conditions they need to make it worthwhile for them to locate their businesses here. It’s something we’re giving a lot of attention to.
"We have 65,000 people in Catoosa County," says Johnson. "That means there are a lot of different concerns and interests. It can be a balancing act, but the job of a commissioner is to make things better for as many people as possible. You can’t make everyone happy all the time, and you have to operate within state and federal laws, but you’re always working to bring as much good to people’s lives as possible.
"One thing I’ve learned as a commissioner," Johnson says, "is that government is complicated and things can’t always happen as fast as people would like, but there has been a lot of progress over the past four years, and Catoosa County is growing and doing better all the time. I’m happy I’ve been a part of helping that happen.
"I grew up in Catoosa County and raised my three children in the county," says Johnson. "My wife and I and our children are all graduates of Ringgold High School. My heart is in this county. My job as a commissioner is to help make Catoosa County a better, safer place with more economic opportunity for everyone. That’s what I’ve been working on and what I hope to continue to do for the citizens of District 4 and all of Catoosa County."
Ray Johnson can be contacted at 706-965-4088 or ray.johnson@catoosa.com. His website is https://re-electrayjohnson.org.