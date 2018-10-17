Through the generosity of the Holland Family Foundation, the Carson Scholars Fund (CSF) is pleased to announce the opening of Ben Carson Reading Rooms in Catoosa County Schools at West Side Elementary and Tiger Creek Elementary.
West Side Elementary will kick-off the festivities with an all-school assembly and ribbon cutting on Monday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. Later in the morning, at 11:45 a.m., Tiger Creek Elementary will host a ceremony and unveil their reading room.
West Side Elementary is located at 72 Braves Lane in Rossville and Tiger Creek at 134 Rhea McClanahan Drive in Tunnel Hill. Candy Carson is scheduled to attend the openings.
The Ben Carson Reading Project founded by retired world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Ben Carson and his wife, Candy, is an initiative of the Carson Scholars Fund. The purpose of the Ben Carson Reading Project is to create a literacy-enriched environment for children to enhance their reading skills. The reading project is dedicated to promoting reading as a key to unlocking a child’s full potential.
These are the second and third Ben Carson Reading Rooms in Catoosa County Schools to be sponsored by the Holland Family Foundation. Brice Holland stated, “Early in life I realized that education was the only ticket out of poverty and it is hard to imagine getting an education without reading skills. Ben Carson Reading Rooms not only teach reading skills, they teach children to love reading. For that reason, we are happy to partner with the Carson Scholars Fund and Catoosa County Schools Department of Education in their efforts to inspire and motivate students to love reading.”
Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese said, “Words are inadequate to express my gratitude to the Carson Scholars Fund and the Holland Family Foundation for their generous donation that allows us to open two more Ben Carson Reading Rooms in Catoosa County Public Schools. Our students at Cloud Springs Elementary have really enjoyed the books and the reading area the donation allowed us to provide last year. I am thrilled that students at West Side and Tiger Creek will also have this opportunity to develop a love of reading with great books in a special area created for their reading pleasure.”
To date 193 reading rooms have been established serving students in 23 states and Washington, DC. To learn more about the Carson Scholars Fund visit www.carsonscholars.org.