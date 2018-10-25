La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.