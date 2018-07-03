A TV was recently stolen during the burglary of a Catoosa County home on Hamil Hollow Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary happened in the 1200 block of Hamil Hollow Road sometime in early June.
The victim told police that no one had been at the house for a while, and that she arrived on June 18 to find that the main door had been pried open and the home ransacked, reports show.
All the cabinets in the home had been gone through with assorted jewelry and a big screen TV missing.
The case was turned over to detectives who attempted to get the TV’s serial number information for the crime database.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.