A Tunnel Hill man was arrested Feb. 27 on aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident the week prior where he allegedly threatened to kill multiple family members during an argument, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
James Antwone Tevey, 40, of Appaloosa Drive in Tunnel Hill was arrested Feb. 27 on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children, and two counts of simple battery.
Tevey has since been released from jail on bond.
Deputies were dispatched to Tevey’s residence Feb. 17 after a call came in of physical assault with the suspect waving a handgun around threatening people.
When deputies arrived at the home, Levey had already run away through the back yard, reports show.
There were several witnesses at the scene, including five children. The adult witnesses said the family was having a discussion around the kitchen table when Tevey, who’d been drinking, began using racist and profane language and threatened to kill everyone in the home.
Tevey allegedly punched one man in the face during the argument, threw a woman on a bed and held her down, and then pulled out a .38-caliber pistol and began threatening people, reports show.
Although deputies couldn’t immediately locate Tevey, most of the family members left the home.
Approximately an hour later, another call came in that Tevey was back at the residence trying to get in.
Tevey fled the scene again before deputies could get to him.
“I spoke to two witnesses and they stated the offender was beating on the door threatening to kill them all if they didn’t’ let him in to get his stuff,” Deputy Aaron Thomas said.
Warrants were taken out for Tevey’s arrest, and he was subsequently taken into custody ten days later on Feb. 27.