A pickup truck was stolen from a towing lot in Ringgold near Tunnel Hill, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were notified of the theft on Nov. 4 when the owner of a local towing company spotted the vehicle at a nearby gas station.
The owner of Donny Bell’s Towing & Recovery on Armstrong Road told police he was headed to his shop when he saw a black 2000 Ford Ranger truck leave the lot and pull into the nearby Mega Star gas station.
The man said the truck belonged to one of the employees of the towing shop, reports show.
The suspect pulled into the Mega Star at 9:32 p.m., purchased $5 worth of gas, and then sped away from the scene and headed south on I-75.
The suspect was described as a white male with a beard wearing a camouflage jacket.
Deputies also spoke with the owner of the truck who admitted that he left it on the lot unlocked with the keys inside.
The estimated value of the vehicle is $2,500.
The truck was entered into crime databases as stolen, and detectives began working with Mega Star management to evaluate video footage of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.