A trombone was recently stolen from the garage of a Catoosa County residence on Vineyard Boulevard, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred during the early part of the day on Feb. 6 in the 200 block of Vineyard Blvd in the Graysville Community.
The victims noticed the instrument missing around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, but stated they believed the theft occurred during a specific one-hour window that morning.
The male victim said he left the home at approximately 6:30 a.m., at which time the garage was left open.
An hour later, his wife left home after securing the garage and the rest of the home.
“The trombone was in its case and was sitting against the wall at the front of the garage just behind the garage door, and could have been taken without anyone entering the garage,” Deputy Aaron Thomas wrote in his report.
The trombone is described as a Conn 88 H model gold in color with a quarter-sized dent in the neck of the bell. The case is black with one silver and one gold hinge holding the handle in place.
The horn has an estimated value of $3,200.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the instrument itself is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.