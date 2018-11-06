On Saturday, Nov. 3, dozens of elected officials and local citizens gathered at The Colonnade in Ringgold to honor the contributions veterans and others in Catoosa and Walker counties have made to improving their communities and the world.
The “Tribute to America” event, conducted by the Catoosa Citizens’ and Veterans’ Memorial, opened with an invocation by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, then a posting of the colors by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Color Guard. Ella Snider sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Earl Gray led the audience in the “Pledge of Allegiance.”
Yvonne Morgan and Susan Tankersley, co-chairs of the Memorial, presided over the event that awarded special plaques to eight honorees in four categories after recognizing Sen. Jeff Mullis, who was in attendance, as well as the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203, American Legion Post 214, American Legion Post 40, VFW Post 3679, Rolling Thunder TN II, and the Ringgold Flag Committee, which placed nearly 1,700 flags around Ringgold for Veteran’s Day.
This was the fifteenth year the Catoosa Memorial Committee has presented awards.
Here is a list of this year’s winners:
Catoosa County
Heritage Middle School: Youth Patriotism Award, presented by Yvonne Morgan
Jonathan Connell: Patriotism Service Award, presented by Catoosa County Commission Chair Steven Henry
DeWayne Morgan: Patriotic Citizen of the Year, presented by Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk
Ronald Strickland: Veteran of the Year, presented by Catoosa Commission Chair Steven Henry
Walker County
Ridgeland High School ROTC 2018: Youth Patriotism Award, presented by Susan Tankersley
Chasity Gibson: Patriotism Service Award, presented by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson
Jason Shattuck: Patriotic Citizen of the Year Award, presented by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson
James Scott Thompson: Veteran of the Year, presented by Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson
A special printed tribute was provided honoring United States Army veteran Richard Allen Simpson, who died in April of this year.
In addition to elected officials who participated in the event, Catoosa County Probate Judge Jeff Hullender and Fort Oglethorpe Councilwoman Rhonda James were in attendance.
The event closed with a benediction by Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk.
The Catoosa Citizens’ and Veterans’ Memorial is maintained by an all-volunteer board. The board and other volunteers will be replacing the flags representing all branches of the United States military the second week of October. Susan Tankersley and Yvonne Morgan, co-chairs of the Memorial board, say people are invited to visit the Memorial at the entrance of Benton Place Campus in Ringgold to reflect on the sacrifices and service of those who work to keep America safe and secure.