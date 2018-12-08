“This validates the valuable role tourism plays in our community. Six months in and we’re already seeing an increase in sales tax revenue and a boost in occupancy at area accommodations. Walker Rocks is fun, but Walker Rocks is also an economic initiative to help bring equity to our tax base, which in turn helps our citizens.” — Robert Wardlaw, economic and community development director for Walker County Government
Walker County’s growing reputation as an outdoor adventure destination just received a boost from regional travel industry professionals. Northwest Georgia’s Historic High Country Travel Association (HHCTA) recognized Walker Rocks with the 2018 Award for Association Excellence for Best Marketing Campaign.
Walker Rocks, a partnership between the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and Walker County Government, highlights the scenic and stunning destinations available in the county for rock climbing, caving, kayaking, hiking, biking and other outdoor experiences. The campaign launched with the creation of videos highlighting local attractions, a start-up grant competition to encourage business growth in the tourism industry and the introduction of walkerrocks.com and several social media platforms, among other efforts.
“It’s thrilling to know that others in the region are taking note of what we have to offer here in Walker County,” said Lacey Wilson, President of the Walker County Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is proud to be part of the collaborative team working to showcase and share the assets of this community with the rest of the world.”
Robert Wardlaw, Economic & Community Development Director for Walker County Government, said “This validates the valuable role tourism plays in our community. Six months in and we’re already seeing an increase in sales tax revenue and a boost in occupancy at area accommodations.” Wardlaw added, “Walker Rocks is fun, but Walker Rocks is also an economic initiative to help bring equity to our tax base, which in turn helps our citizens.”
The awards were presented at the Historic High Country Travel Association meeting in Cartersville Thursday, Dec. 6. HHCTA, which is comprised of travel industry professional from a 17-county area, also honored one of Walker County’s cities for its tourism efforts. HHCTA named the City of LaFayette’s Honeybee Festival as Best Event and LaFayette Mayor Andy Arnold as Tourism Advocate of the Year.