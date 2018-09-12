Propane tanks and multiple tools were recently stolen from a storage building in Rossville off Mack Smith Road, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was reported on Aug. 28.
The home is located in the 300 block of Prater Road, just off Mack Smith Road.
The victim told police he arrived home from vacation to find the window of his garage building open, reports show.
The victim said the lock on the building were secure the day before, but that he found it’d been tampered with around 3 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Three propane tanks, two toolboxes full of miscellaneous tools, an electric drill, and a weed eater were stolen during the incident.
Overall, the missing property is valued at approximately $769.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.