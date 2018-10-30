Hundreds of dollars worth of tools and lawn equipment were recently stolen during burglary of a Catoosa County home, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred in the 700 block of Burning Bush Road either the night before or the morning of Oct. 20.
The victim told police that maintenance was being performed on the residence and that several belongings were missing from the property when he arrived around 4 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Deputies located the point of entry where the home’s back door had been kicked in, reports show.
Several hand tools, a lawn mower, vacuum cleaner, loppers, and a 100-foot water hose were among the items stolen during the incident.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Johnny Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.