Hundreds of dollars in tools and cash were recently stolen from truck near Ross Hollow Road in Catoosa County, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the entering auto case occurred on Eagles View Drive between Aug. 11 and 13.
The victim in the case reported that someone entered his Ford F-150 while it was in the driveway and took several items.
Two drills, a sawsall, and $250 in cash were taken from the truck, reports show.
The victim said the money was located under the floorboard mat in the vehicle.
All three tools were described as Dewalt brand, but the victim couldn’t provide serial number information for each item.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.