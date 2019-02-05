Catoosa County detectives are investigating burglary of a Rossville home that resulted in the theft of nearly $1,000 worth of tools and electronics, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on Hargraves Avenue in Rossville near Lafayette Road sometime during the evening of Jan. 29 or the morning of Jan. 30.
The victim told deputies she arrived at the residence to find the back door open with several items missing from within the home.
A socket set, drill, saws, several miscellaneous tools, and a DVD player were among the items stolen during the burglary.
The victim recalled that the burglary had to of occurred between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.
Additional items from the home were located behind the property near an embankment that leads to an Auto Zone store.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.