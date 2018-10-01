NATIONAL CHILD HEALTH DAY
Child Health Day is a United States Federal Observance Day held each year on the first Monday in October.
Each child deserves to be the healthiest he or she can be. On National Child Health Day, we are reminded of all the ways children grow healthy and strong. From the food they eat to the words they hear, children require support and opportunities to grow.
HOW TO OBSERVE
Go for a walk, play in a park, do some yard work or participate in activities to promote child health. Use #ChildHealthDay to post on social media.
HISTORY
Each year since 1928, under a Joint Resolution of Congress, the President of the United States has proclaimed Child Health Day. This day was originally observed on each May 1 until 1960 when the date was changed to the first Monday in October of each calendar year.
In a response to a plea from both the American Federation of Labor and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs to proclaim the day, United States President Calvin Coolidge was the first president to issue a Child Health Day Proclamation while the resolution was still pending in Congress.