TODAY, Oct. 15, IN HISTORY

1520 King Henry VIII of England orders bowling lanes at Whitehall

1522 Emperor Karel I names Hernán Cortés governor of Mexico

1581 Commissioned by Catherine De Medici, the 1st ballet "Ballet Comique de la Reine" is staged in Paris

1582 Many Catholic countries switch to Gregorian calendar, skip 10 days

1654 Prince Willem III appointed viceroy of Overijssel

1655 Jews of Lublin are massacred

1660 Asser Levy granted butcher's license (kosher meat) in New Amsterdam

1674 Torsåker witch trials begin, largest witch trials in Sweden, 71 beheaded and burned

1764 Edward Gibbon observes a group of friars singing in the ruined Temple of Jupiter in Rome, which inspires him to begin work on The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire

1783 Jean Pilstre de Rozier makes 1st tethered balloon ascent

1789 1st presidental tour-George Washington in New England

1815 Napoleon Bonaparte arrives on island of St Helena to begin his exile

1827 Charles Darwin admitted to Christ's College, Cambridge

1846 Dr William Thomas Green Morton 1st public use of ether

1860 11-year-old Grace Bedell writes to Abraham Lincoln telling him to grow a beard

1866 Great fire in Quebec destroys 2,500 houses

1878 Edison Electric Light Company incorporated

1880 Cologne Cathedral, Germany completed, 633 years after it was begun

1883 Supreme Court declares Civil Rights Act of 1875 unconstitutional

1888 German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche decides to write his autobiography "Ecce Homo" on his 44th birthday

1897 Aaron and Samuel Bloch carry 1st mail pouch

1904 The Russians are driven back by the Japanese in the Battle of Shaho; both sides suffer high casualties: Japanese (16,000) and Russians (60,000)

1905 Union workers at NVV reject safety demands

1914 ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers) founded

1914 Clayton Anti-trust Act passed (union & strike rights)

1917 Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad for spying for Germany during WWI at Vincennes near Paris

1924 US President Calvin Coolidge declares Statue of Liberty a national monument

1928 German dirigible "Graf Zeppelin" lands in Lakehurst, NJ

1933 20th Amendment to the US Constitution goes into effect: President term begins in Jan not March

1937 Ernest Hemingway novel "To Have & Have Not" published

1939 LaGuardia Airport opens in NYC

1940 Heavy German air raid on London, 400 killed; and London's Waterloo Station bombed by German Luftwaffe

1941 1st mass deportation of German Jews to Eastern Europe

1941 Jews caught outside Nazi Ghetto walls in occupied Poland could be put to death

1951 Mexican chemist Luis E. Miramontes synthesizes the first oral contraceptive

1951 "I Love Lucy", starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, debuts on CBS

1952 "Charlotte's Web" by E. B. White and illustrated by Garth Williams is published by Harper & Brothers

1953 John Patrick's "Teahouse of the August Moon" premieres in New York

1956 William J. Brennan, Jr. is appointed to US Supreme Court

1956 First plane to land safely on water - Pan Am Flight 6 San Francisco to Honolulu, all 24 passengers and 7 crew survive

1959 "Untouchables" premieres

1962 Byron R White appointed to Supreme Court

1964 Craig Breedlove sets auto speed record of 846.97 kph

1966 LBJ signs a bill creating US Department of Transportation

1966 Black Panther Party created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale

1969 Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war

1972 Omni in Atlanta opens - Hawks beat NY Knicks 109-101

1973 Tanks attack Thailand demonstrating students, 300 killed

1981 Professional cheerleader Krazy George Henderson leads what is thought to be the first audience wave in Oakland, California

1983 US Marine sharpshooters kill 5 snipers at Beirut International Airport

1985 Shuttle Columbia carries Spacelab into orbit

1989 American radio and television evangelist Billy Graham is given the 1,900th star on Hollywood Boulevard, the first clergyman to be granted a star

1990 Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev wins Nobel Peace Prize

1991 Clarence Thomas is confirmed as Supreme Court Justice (52-48)

1993 Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

2003 The Staten Island Ferry boat Andrew J. Barberi collides with a pier at the St. George Ferry Terminal in Staten Island, killing 11 people and injuring 43.

2011 Legoland Florida (the world's largest Legoland theme park) opens in Winter Haven, Florida.

2017 Actress Alyssa Milano tweeting “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’" prompts flood of replies across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

2017 60 Minutes and The Washington Post publish story detailing how US Congress passed bill sponsered by Tom Marino hindering fight against opioid crisis

