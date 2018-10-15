TODAY, Oct. 15, IN HISTORY
1520 King Henry VIII of England orders bowling lanes at Whitehall
1522 Emperor Karel I names Hernán Cortés governor of Mexico
1581 Commissioned by Catherine De Medici, the 1st ballet "Ballet Comique de la Reine" is staged in Paris
1582 Many Catholic countries switch to Gregorian calendar, skip 10 days
1654 Prince Willem III appointed viceroy of Overijssel
1655 Jews of Lublin are massacred
1660 Asser Levy granted butcher's license (kosher meat) in New Amsterdam
1674 Torsåker witch trials begin, largest witch trials in Sweden, 71 beheaded and burned
1764 Edward Gibbon observes a group of friars singing in the ruined Temple of Jupiter in Rome, which inspires him to begin work on The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire
1783 Jean Pilstre de Rozier makes 1st tethered balloon ascent
1789 1st presidental tour-George Washington in New England
1815 Napoleon Bonaparte arrives on island of St Helena to begin his exile
1827 Charles Darwin admitted to Christ's College, Cambridge
1846 Dr William Thomas Green Morton 1st public use of ether
1860 11-year-old Grace Bedell writes to Abraham Lincoln telling him to grow a beard
1866 Great fire in Quebec destroys 2,500 houses
1878 Edison Electric Light Company incorporated
1880 Cologne Cathedral, Germany completed, 633 years after it was begun
1883 Supreme Court declares Civil Rights Act of 1875 unconstitutional
1888 German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche decides to write his autobiography "Ecce Homo" on his 44th birthday
1897 Aaron and Samuel Bloch carry 1st mail pouch
1904 The Russians are driven back by the Japanese in the Battle of Shaho; both sides suffer high casualties: Japanese (16,000) and Russians (60,000)
1905 Union workers at NVV reject safety demands
1914 ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors & Publishers) founded
1914 Clayton Anti-trust Act passed (union & strike rights)
1917 Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is executed by firing squad for spying for Germany during WWI at Vincennes near Paris
1924 US President Calvin Coolidge declares Statue of Liberty a national monument
1928 German dirigible "Graf Zeppelin" lands in Lakehurst, NJ
1933 20th Amendment to the US Constitution goes into effect: President term begins in Jan not March
1937 Ernest Hemingway novel "To Have & Have Not" published
1939 LaGuardia Airport opens in NYC
1940 Heavy German air raid on London, 400 killed; and London's Waterloo Station bombed by German Luftwaffe
1941 1st mass deportation of German Jews to Eastern Europe
1941 Jews caught outside Nazi Ghetto walls in occupied Poland could be put to death
1951 Mexican chemist Luis E. Miramontes synthesizes the first oral contraceptive
1951 "I Love Lucy", starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, debuts on CBS
1952 "Charlotte's Web" by E. B. White and illustrated by Garth Williams is published by Harper & Brothers
1953 John Patrick's "Teahouse of the August Moon" premieres in New York
1956 William J. Brennan, Jr. is appointed to US Supreme Court
1956 First plane to land safely on water - Pan Am Flight 6 San Francisco to Honolulu, all 24 passengers and 7 crew survive
1959 "Untouchables" premieres
1962 Byron R White appointed to Supreme Court
1964 Craig Breedlove sets auto speed record of 846.97 kph
1966 LBJ signs a bill creating US Department of Transportation
1966 Black Panther Party created by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale
1969 Vietnam Moratorium Day; millions nationwide protest the war
1972 Omni in Atlanta opens - Hawks beat NY Knicks 109-101
1973 Tanks attack Thailand demonstrating students, 300 killed
1981 Professional cheerleader Krazy George Henderson leads what is thought to be the first audience wave in Oakland, California
1983 US Marine sharpshooters kill 5 snipers at Beirut International Airport
1985 Shuttle Columbia carries Spacelab into orbit
1989 American radio and television evangelist Billy Graham is given the 1,900th star on Hollywood Boulevard, the first clergyman to be granted a star
1990 Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev wins Nobel Peace Prize
1991 Clarence Thomas is confirmed as Supreme Court Justice (52-48)
1993 Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
2003 The Staten Island Ferry boat Andrew J. Barberi collides with a pier at the St. George Ferry Terminal in Staten Island, killing 11 people and injuring 43.
2011 Legoland Florida (the world's largest Legoland theme park) opens in Winter Haven, Florida.
2017 Actress Alyssa Milano tweeting “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’" prompts flood of replies across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
2017 60 Minutes and The Washington Post publish story detailing how US Congress passed bill sponsered by Tom Marino hindering fight against opioid crisis