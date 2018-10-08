NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Native American Day is observed annually on the second Monday in October. While it is not celebrated in all 50 states, it is recognized in both California and South Dakota while gaining popularity in the rest of the nation.
Native American Day is a day to celebrate the cultures and contributions made to our country by the various Native American tribes.
In other parts of the country, Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations occur on this day. Events such as traditional dances, art displays and ceremonies have begun to replace Columbus Day practices.
HOW TO OBSERVE
HISTORY
The South Dakota legislature unanimously passed legislation proposed by Governor George S. Mickelson in 1989 to proclaim 1990 as the “Year of Reconciliation” between Native Americans and whites and to change Columbus Day to Native American Day.