NATIONAL FARMER’S DAY
This is a day of honor is very much deserved to all of the hard-working farmers. National Farmer’s Day is observed annually on October 12th as a day for them and to pay tribute to all farmers throughout American history.
National Farmer’s Day was previously known as Old Farmer’s Day.
From very early in American culture, a farmer’s endless hard work has been an example to all of us, and on National Farmer’s Day, we thank them for their contributions to our economy.
There are some cities and towns across the United States that have their own versions of Farmer’s Day, with celebrations and festivals on various dates throughout the year. Many of them are held in September and October.
October does seem fitting for celebrating this National Day as it is near the end of the harvest. Many farmers will be able to take a rest from their hard labor to join in the celebration of this holiday.
HOW TO OBSERVE
Thank a farmer for the hard work they do to supply us with food. Use #NationalFarmersDay to post on social media.
HISTORY
Records of National Farmer’s Day events exist dating back to the 1800s. However, we have not determined the exact origins of the day.