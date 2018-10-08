COLUMBUS DAY
Columbus Day is a United States observance held each year on the second Monday in October. The day signifies Christopher Columbus’ arrival to America on October 12, 1492.
HOW TO OBSERVE
Use #ColumbusDay to post on social media.
HISTORY
Colorado first observed Columbus Day in 1906 as it became an official state holiday. More and more people and states began to recognize Columbus Day. In 1937, Columbus Day became a federal holiday in the United States. There are many instances of people observing Columbus’ voyage since the colonial period. In 1792, there were celebrations in New York City and other US cities, celebrating the 300th anniversary of his landing in the New World. President Benjamin Harrison called upon the people of the United States to join together in celebration of Columbus Day on the 400th anniversary of the event. During the anniversary in 1892, teachers, preachers, poets and politicians used Columbus Day rituals to teach ideals of patriotism. These patriotic teachings were framed around themes of support for war, citizenship boundaries, the importance of loyalty to the nation and celebrating social progress.
In 1970, Columbus Day was changed to the current observation on the second Monday in October.