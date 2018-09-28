September 28 is …
National North Carolina Day
National Drink Beer Day
National Good Neighbor Day
National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
National Brave Day – Fourth Friday in September
National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – Last Friday in September
TODAY IN HISTORY
1066 William the Conqueror invades England landing at Pevensey Bay, Sussex
1528 Spanish fleet sinks in Florida hurricane; about 380 die
1542 Explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, at San Diego Bay, naming it San Miguel and claims it for Spain
1781 9,000 American and 7,000 French troops begin siege of Yorktown
1787 Congress sends Constitution to state legislatures for their approval
1850 US Navy abolishes flogging as punishment
1887 Yellow River or Huáng Hé floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million people, one of the deadliest natural disasters in history
1892 1st night football game played (Mansfield, Pa)
1904 Woman arrested for smoking a cigarette in a car on 5th Avenue, NYC
1928 1st recording session in Nashville (Warmack's Gully Jumpers)
1928 US acknowledge Chinese government of Chiang Kai-shek
1928 UK passes the Dangerous Drugs Act outlawing cannabis.
1955 1st World Series color TV broadcast on NBC-TV (Yanks beat Dodgers)
1956 RCA Records reports Elvis Presley sold over 10 million records
1959 Explorer VI reveals an intense radiation belt around Earth
1960 Ted Williams hits his final homer #521 (off Jack Fisher)
1962 "Tonight Show" last airs on NBC-TV
1968 Beatles' "Hey Jude" single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks
1971 UK passes the Misuse of Drugs Act banning the medicinal use of cannabis.
1974 US 1st Lady Betty Ford undergoes a radical mastectomy
1975 Bill authorizes admission of women to military academies
1982 1st reports appear of death from cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules
1987 "Star Trek: The Next Generation," starring Patrick Stewart debuts on syndicated TV
1995 Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat sign accord to transfer West Bank to the PLO
1997 Newscaster David Brinkley, 74, retires after 54 years in broadcasting
2008 SpaceX launches the first ever private spacecraft, the Falcon 1 into orbit.
2015 NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars
FOR MORE EVENTS, see onthisday.com