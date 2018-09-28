today

September 28 is …

National North Carolina Day

National Drink Beer Day

National Good Neighbor Day

National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

National Brave Day – Fourth Friday in September

National Gay Men’s HIV/AIDS Awareness Day – Last Friday in September

TODAY IN HISTORY

1066 William the Conqueror invades England landing at Pevensey Bay, Sussex

1528 Spanish fleet sinks in Florida hurricane; about 380 die

1542 Explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo discovers California, at San Diego Bay, naming it San Miguel and claims it for Spain

1781 9,000 American and 7,000 French troops begin siege of Yorktown

1787 Congress sends Constitution to state legislatures for their approval

1850 US Navy abolishes flogging as punishment

1887 Yellow River or Huáng Hé floods in China, killing between 900,000 and 2 million people, one of the deadliest natural disasters in history

1892 1st night football game played (Mansfield, Pa)

1904 Woman arrested for smoking a cigarette in a car on 5th Avenue, NYC

1928 1st recording session in Nashville (Warmack's Gully Jumpers)

1928 US acknowledge Chinese government of Chiang Kai-shek

1928 UK passes the Dangerous Drugs Act outlawing cannabis.

1955 1st World Series color TV broadcast on NBC-TV (Yanks beat Dodgers)

1956 RCA Records reports Elvis Presley sold over 10 million records

1959 Explorer VI reveals an intense radiation belt around Earth

1960 Ted Williams hits his final homer #521 (off Jack Fisher)

1962 "Tonight Show" last airs on NBC-TV

1968 Beatles' "Hey Jude" single goes #1 and stays #1 for 9 weeks

1971 UK passes the Misuse of Drugs Act banning the medicinal use of cannabis.

1974 US 1st Lady Betty Ford undergoes a radical mastectomy

1975 Bill authorizes admission of women to military academies

1982 1st reports appear of death from cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules

1987 "Star Trek: The Next Generation," starring Patrick Stewart debuts on syndicated TV

1995 Yitzhak Rabin and Yasser Arafat sign accord to transfer West Bank to the PLO

1997 Newscaster David Brinkley, 74, retires after 54 years in broadcasting

2008 SpaceX launches the first ever private spacecraft, the Falcon 1 into orbit.

2015 NASA scientists announce the discovery of flowing water on Mars

FOR MORE EVENTS, see onthisday.com