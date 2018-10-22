Today, Oct. 22, is …
National Color Day
National Nut Day
TODAY IN HISTORY
362 The temple of Apollo at Daphne, outside of Antioch, is destroyed in a mysterious fire
1721 Tsar Peter the Great becomes "All-Russian Imperator"
1746 Princeton University (NJ) received its charter
1797 Andre-Jacques Garnerin makes 1st parachute descent from a bal-loon in Paris
1836 Sam Houston inaugurated as 1st elected President of the Republic of Texas
1861 1st telegraph line linking West & East coasts completed
1862 Confederate troops reconquer Cumperland Gap, Tennessee
1875 Sons of American Revolution organizes
1877 The Blantyre mining disaster in Scotland kills 207 miners. Those widows and orphans who were unable to support themselves were evicted by the mine owners and likely sent to the Poor House.
1879 Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb
1881 Boston Symphony Orchestra gives its first concert
1883 1st NY Horse Show held (Madison Sq Garden)
1883 New York's original Metropolitan Opera House has its grand opening with a performance of the opera "Faust"
1884 International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C. adopts Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) worldwide, creating 24 international time zones with longitude zero at the Greenwich meridian
1897 World's first car dealer opens in London
1906 3000 blacks demonstrate & riot in Philadelphia
1906 Henry Ford becomes President of Ford Motor Company
1907 Ringling Brothers Greatest Show on Earth buys Barnum & Bailey circus
1907 Panic of 1907: A run on Knickerbocker Trust Company stock leads to US wide run on banks
1913 Explosion at Dawson NM coal mine kills 263 mine workers
1924 Toastmasters International is founded
1928 Herbert Hoover speaks of "American system of rugged individualism"
1934 In East Liverpool, Ohio, notorious bank robber Pretty Boy Floyd is shot and killed by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents.
1936 1st commercial flight from US mainland to Hawaii
1938 Chester Carlson demonstrates 1st Xerox copying machine
1962 Cuban missile crisis: US President John F. Kennedy addresses TV about Russian missile bases in Cuba and imposes a naval blockade on Cuba, beginning the missile crisis
1964 French philosopher and author Jean-Paul Sartre refuses Nobel prize
1969 Paul McCartney denies rumors of his death
1975 Soviet spacecraft Venera 9 soft-lands on Venus, becoming the first lander to return images from the surface of another planet
1976 Red Dye No. 4 is banned by the US Food and Drug Administra-tion after it is discovered that it causes tumors in the bladders of dogs.
1978 Pope John Paul II is inaugurated as Pope
1979 Walt Disney World's 100-millionth guest
1981 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved aspartame artificial sweetener for tabletop use following years of scrutiny
1987 "Cabaret" opens at Imperial Theater NYC for 262 performances
1988 Supreme Ct Justice Sandra Day O'Connor OK after breast cancer surgery
1997 Coldest World Series game Marlins vs Cleveland (38°F)
2005 Tropical Storm Alpha forms in the Atlantic Basin, making the 2005 Atlantic Hurricane Season the most active Atlantic hurricane sea-son on record with 22 named storms.
2012 6 Italian scientists are convicted of manslaughter for their failure to predict the 2009 L'Aquila earthquake
2016 AT&T buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion
2017 "LA Times" publishes investigation with 38 woman accusing Hollywood writer-director James Toback of sexual harassment