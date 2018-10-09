Today, Oct. 9, is …
National Leif Erikson Day
National Pro-Life Cupcake Day
National Moldy Cheese Day
TODAY IN HISTORY
1000 Leif Ericson discovers "Vinland" (possibly L'Anse aux Meadows, Canada) reputedly becoming first European to reach North America
1192 Richard I of England, the Lion Heart, leaves Jerusalem in disguise
1290 Last of 16,000 English Jews expelled by King Edward I, leaves
1635 Religious dissident Roger Williams banished from Mass Bay Col-ony
1651 English parliament passes Navigation Act
1701 Collegiate School of Ct (Yale U), chartered in New Haven
1740 Dutch governor general Adriaen Valckenier allows murder of 8,000 Chinese inhabitants of Batavia
1779 Siege of Savannah during American Revolutionary War: Casimir Pulaski is wounded by grapeshot (dies 11 or 15 of March)
1806 Prussia declares war on France
1845 The eminent and controversial Anglican, John Henry Newman, is received into the Roman Catholic Church
1855 American inventor Isaac Singer patents sewing machine motor
1855 Joshua Stoddard of Worcester, Massachusetts, patents first calli-ope (musical instrument)
1864 Battle of Tom's Brook; Confederate cavalry that harassed Sher-idan's campaign is beaten by General George A. Custer & Merrit's cavalry divisions
1865 First US underground pipeline for carrying oil is laid in Pennsyl-vania
1870 Rome is incorporated into Italy by royal decree
1872 Aaron Montgomery starts his mail-order business
1876 1st 2-way telephone conversation, 1st over outdoor wires
1877 American Humane Association organizes (Cleveland)
1888 Washington Monument opens for public admittance
1915 Woodrow Wilson becomes first US President to attend a World Series game
1926 NBC (National Broadcasting Corporation) forms
1930 1st transcontinental flight by a woman completed, Laura Ingalls
1941 US President Franklin D. Roosevelt approves an atomic program - beginning of the Manhattan project
1944 British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrives in Russia for talks with Stalin
1946 First electric blanket manufactured; sold for $39.50
1946 Eugene O'Neill's "The Iceman Cometh" premieres in NYC
1947 First telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane
1960 Cowboy QB Eddie LeBaron throws shortest touchdown pass (2")
1961 US members of communist party obliged to report themselves to police
1963 Hurricane Flora ravages Cuba & Haiti, kills 6,000
1965 Beatles' "Yesterday" single goes #1 & stays #1 for 4 weeks
1975 Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov wins Nobel Peace Prize
1980 1st consumer use of home banking by computer by United American Bank in Knoxville, Tenn.
1981 Abolition of capital punishment in France.
1986 "Phantom of the Opera" premieres in London, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and starring Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman
1989 1st NFL game coached by an African American (Art Shell), his LA Raiders beat NY Jets 14-7 on Monday Night Football
1991 Bush declares "total confidence" in nominee Clarence Thomas
2012 Women's rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai is shot three times by a Taliban gunman as she tried to board her school bus in Swat district of northwest Pakistan
2017 Producer Harvey Weinstein is fired from The Weinstein Company after allegations of sexual abuse