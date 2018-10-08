Today, Oct. 8, is …
Native American Day – Second Monday in October
Columbus Day – Second Monday in October
National Fluffernutter Day
National Pierogi Day
American Touch Tag Day
National Online Bank Day – Second Monday in October
National Kick Butt Day – Second Monday in October
TODAY IN HISTORY
314 Battle at Cibalae: Roman emperor in the west Constantine beats emperor in the east Licinius
1633 Massachusetts Bay Colony forms its first government
1769 Captain James Cook lands in New Zealand (Poverty Bay)
1775 Officers decide to bar slaves & free blacks from Continental Army
1779 English engraver and poet William Blake begins study at the Royal Academy, Old Somerset House, London
1818 Two English boxers are first to use padded gloves
1821 The government of General José de San Martín establishes the Peruvian Navy.
1840 First Hawaiian constitution proclaimed
1862 Otto von Bismarck becomes Chancellor of the German Empire
1871 Forest fire destroys Peshtigo, Wisconsin, killing between 1,200 and 2,500 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in recorded history
1871 Great Fire of Chicago kills 200 people and destroys over 4 square miles (10 square km) of buildings and the original Emancipation Procla-mation
1873 First women's prison run by women opens at Indiana Reformato-ry Institute
1892 Sergei Rachmaninoff first performs "Prelude in C-sharp-Minor" in Moscow
1896 Dow Jones starts reporting an average of selected industrial stocks
1906 Karl Nessler demonstrates first 'permanent wave' for hair in Lon-don
1915 Battle of Loos on WWI Western Front ends, German forces con-tain British attack (85,000 casualties)
1918 American soldier Alvin York single-handedly attacks German gun nest, killing at least 25 and capturing 132 Germans. Cpl. York and a number of others were sent to infiltrate a German ma-chine gun position. After sneaking in, they captured a large group of enemy soldiers. While contending with their prisoners, German machine gun fire killed 6 Americans, putting the newly promoted York in charge. York himself attacked the machine gun position. With exceptional marksmanship he killed at least 25 enemy soldiers himself in the battle, including shooting dead six Germans with a pistol who rushed at him with bayonets after his rifle ran out of ammo. The German officer in charge of the position tried to kill him but ran out of ammunition himself, offering then to surrender his unit. York returned to post with 132 prisoners. His actions made him an instant hero, and earned him an immediate promotion. He was later awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions.
1927 "The Second Hundred Years" silent short film released starring Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy - 1st Laurel and Hardy film with them ap-pearing as a team
1934 Bruno Hauptmann is indicted for murder of Charles Lindbergh's son
1941 Building at Concentration Camp Birkenau begins
1942 Comedy duo Abbott and Costello launch their weekly radio show
1944 "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" debut on CBS radio
1945 US President Harry Truman announced atomic bomb secret shared with Britain and Canada
1945 Microwave oven patented
1953 Birmingham, Alabama, bars Jackie Robinson's Negro-White All-Stars from playing there. Robinson gives in & drops white players from his group
1955 World's most powerful aircraft carrier, USS Saratoga, launched
1956 Don Larsen (NY Yankees) pitches only perfect World Series game vs Brooklyn Dodgers
1957 Brooklyn Dodgers announce move to Los Angeles
1958 Dr Ake Senning installs first pacemaker (Stockholm)
1967 Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia.
1970 Soviet author Alexander Isayevich Solzhenitsyn wins Nobel Prize for Literature
1982 Poland bans Solidarity & all labor unions
1985 Alain Boubil and Herbert Kretzner's "Les Miserables" premieres in London
1995 Dolphin's Dan Marino breaks Tarkenton's NFL career completions record
2001 U.S. President George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security.
2015 Actress and singer Selena Gomez reveals she has Lupus
2017 Wildfires ignite in Northern Californian wine country, killing at least 41 over the next week, with 20,000 evacuated