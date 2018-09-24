1493 Christopher Columbus embarks on his 2nd expedition to the New World, setting sail with a fleet of 17 ships
1657 First autopsy & coroner's jury verdict is recorded in Maryland
1789 US Congress establishes Post Office Department following the new constitution
1789 US Federal Judiciary Act is passed & creates a six-person Su-preme Court
1789 President George Washington nominates John Jay for 1st Chief Justice
1853 1st round-the-world trip by yacht (Cornelius Vanderbilt)
1869 Black Friday; Wall St panic after Gould & Fisk attempt to corner gold
1929 Lt James Doolittle guides a Consolidated N-Y-2 Biplane over Mitchell Field in NY in 1st all-instrument flight
1934 2,500 fans see Babe Ruth's farewell Yankee appearance at Yankee Stadium
1948 The Honda Motor Company is founded
1952 American fast food restaurant chain "KFC" (Kentucky Fried Chicken) opens its first franchise in Salt Lake City, Utah
1954 Tonight Show premieres on NBC (Johnny takes over 8 years lat-er)
1957 "Jailhouse Rock" single released by Elvis Presley (Billboard Song of the Year 1957)
1960 USS Enterprise, 1st nuclear power aircraft carrier, launched
1962 US Circuit Court of Appeals orders African-American James Mer-edith admitted to University of Mississippi
1968 "60 Minutes" premieres on CBS-TV
1972 Jack Tatum, Oakland, returns a fumble a record 104 yards for a touchdown against Green Bay
1976 "Oh! Calcutta!" opens at Edison Theater NYC for 5,959 perfor-mances
1988 American heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee sets new world rec-ord 7,291 points to win the gold medal at the Seoul Olympics; East Ger-mans Sabine John & Anke Behmer take the minor medals
1990 Saddam Hussein states his willingness to strike first and his in-tention to damage oil fields in the region if Iraq does strike
1994 National League for Democracy is formed by Aung San Suu Kyi and various others to help fight against dictatorship in Myanmar
1996 U.S. President Bill Clinton signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty at the United Nations.
