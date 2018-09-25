TODAY IN HISTORY, Sept. 25
303 On a voyage preaching the gospel, Saint Fermin of Pamplona is beheaded in Amiens, France.
1492 Crewman on Pinta sights "land"-a few weeks early
1639 First printing press in America
1690 Publick Occurrences, first newspaper in the American colonies (Boston), publishes first & last edition
1780 Benedict Arnold joins the British
1789 US Congress proposes the Bill of Rights
1804 Twelfth Amendment to the US Constitution, establishing the procedure for electing the President and Vice President, becomes effective
1820 French Physicist Francois Arago announces electromagnetism in his discovery that a copper wire between the poles of a voltaic cell could laterally attract iron filings to itself
1867 Congress creates 1st all-black university, Howard U in Washington, D.C.
1878 British physician Dr. Charles Drysdale warns against the use of tobacco in a letter to The Times newspaper in one of the earliest public health announcements on the dangers of smoking
1882 1st baseball doubleheader (Providence & Worcester)
1912 Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City
1919 US President Woodrow Wilson suffers a breakdown in Colorado, his health never recovers
1926 Henry Ford announces an 8 hour, 5-day work week
1926 International slavery convention signed by 20 states
1949 Evangelist Billy Graham begins his "Los Angeles Crusade" in a circus tent erected in a parking lot
1956 First transatlantic telephone cable goes into operation from Newfoundland to Oban
1965 60 year old Satchel Paige of KC A's pitches 3 scoreless innings
1974 Scientists first report that freon gases from aerosol sprays are destroying the ozone layer
1976 Bono, David Evans, his brother Dik and Adam Clayton respond to an advertisement on a bulletin board at Mount Temple posted by fellow student Larry Mullen Jr. to form a rock band, which would eventually become U2
1978 PSA Boeing 727 & a Cessna private plane collide by San Diego, 144 die
1981 Sandra Day O'Connor sworn in as 1st female supreme court justice
1986 Antonin Scalia appointed to US Supreme Court
1990 UN Security Council vote 14-1 to impose air embargo against Iraq
1992 Gregory Kingsley, 12, wins right to divorce his parents & live with his foster parents, he takes name Shawn Russ
2015 Singapore closes schools due to hazardous levels of air pollution from fires in Indonesia
2017 First ever woman graduates from the US Marine Corps' Infantry Officer Course
FOR MORE EVENTS, see onthisday.com.