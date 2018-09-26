Today in History, Sept. 26
1580 Frances Drake completes circumnavigation of the world, sailing into Plymouth aboard the Golden Hind
1772 New Jersey passes bill requiring a license to practice medicine
1789 Thomas Jefferson appointed 1st US Secretary of State; John Jay becomes 1st US Chief Justice
1887 Emile Berliner patents the Gramophone
1892 1st public appearance of John Philip Sousa's band (NJ)
1914 Federal Trade Commission formed to regulate interstate com-merce
1918 Beginning of the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, more than 1 million American soldiers in the largest and most costly offensive of WWI
1950 UN troops in Korean War recapture South Korean capital of Seoul
1954 Japanese ferry boat Toya Maru sinks in Strait of Tsugaru, 1172 die
1954 Typhoon hits Japan - 5 ferryboats sink killing about 1,600
1957 Bernstein & Sondheim's musical "West Side Story" premieres at the Winter Garden Theater in NYC
1959 Typhoon Vera, hits Japanese island of Honshu, causing the deaths of 4,580 people with 658 missing
1960 1st of 4 TV debates Nixon & Kennedy took place (Chicago)
1960 Cuban leader Fidel Castro delivers a 4 hour and 29 minute long speech at the United Nations
1962 TV comedy series "Beverly Hillbillies" premieres on CBS
1964 "Gilligan's Island", starring Bob Denver as Gilligan, debuts on CBS
1965 Queen Elizabeth decorates the Beatles with Order of the British Empire
2004 Ed Whitlock becomes 1st person over 70 to complete a marathon in under 3 hours (2:54:48) at Toronto Marathon
2014 World Health Organizations estimates that Ebola death toll has reached 3,091 - with Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone hit hardest
2016 First US Presidential debate: Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton vs Republican Donald Trump at Hofstra University
2017 Saudi Arabia announces it is overturning its ban on women driv-ing - last country in the world to do so
FOR MORE EVENTS, see onthisday.com