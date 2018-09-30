Today, Sept. 30, is …
National Love People Day
National Chewing Gum Day
National Mud Pack Day
National Hot Mulled Cider Day
Save Your Photos Day
National Gold Star Mother’s Day – Last Sunday in September
Today in History
1399 King Richard II of England abdicates
1544 King Henry VIII draws his armies out of France
1659 Robinson Crusoe is shipwrecked (according to Daniel Defoe)
1777 Continental Congress, flees to York, Pa, as British forces advance
1787 1st US voyage around the world - Columbia leaves Boston
1805 Napoleon Bonaparte's army draws into the Rhine
1841 Samuel Slocum patented the stapler
1846 Anesthetic ether used for 1st time by American dentist Dr William Morton who extracts a tooth
1862 Prussia Minister President Otto von Bismarck's delivers his “Blood & Iron” speech
1864 Black soldiers given US Medal of Honor
1868 Spain's Queen Isabella is deposed, flees to France
1880 American amateur astronomer Henry Draper takes the 1st ever photograph of the Orion Nebula
1898 City of New York established
1927 Babe Ruth hits record setting 60th HR (off Tom Zachary)
1929 1st manned rocket plane flight (by auto maker Fritz von Opel)
1934 Babe Ruth's final game as a Yankee, goes 0 for 3
1935 The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated by FDR
1939 1st televised college football game (Fordham vs Waynesburg at NYC)
1940 47 German aircraft shot down above England
1941 3,721 Jews are buried alive at Babi Yarravine (near Kiev) Ukraine
1941 German assault on Moscow, Operation Typhoon, begins
1942 SS exterminates 3,500 Jews in Zelov Lodz Poland in 6 week peri-od
1946 22 Nazi leaders found guilty of war crimes at Nuremberg; Joa-chim von Ribbentrop and Hermann Goering sentenced to death by Nu-remberg trial
1950 Radio's “Grand Ole Opry” is broadcast on TV for 1st time
1953 Auguste/Jacques Piccard dives with bathosphere to 3150 m (rec-ord)
1953 Earl Warren appointed Chief Justice of the US Supreme Court
1954 1st nuclear submarine, USS Nautilus, commissioned by the US Navy
1960 On Howdy Doody's last show Clarabelle finally talks, saying “Goodbye Kids”
1960 “The Flintstones” the first animated sitcom created by Hanna-Barbera premieres on ABC in the US
1962 James Meredith registers for classes at University of Mississippi
1962 Mexican-American labor leader César Chávez founds the United Farm Workers.
1968 1st Boeing 747 rolls out
1970 New American Bible published
1980 Iran rejects a truce call from Iraqi President Saddam Hussein
1989 West German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher grants escaping East Germans free passage to the West in speech from West German embassy balcony in Prague
1991 Jerry Springer's tabloid talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” de-buts
1993 US General Colin Powell retires at 56
1999 Japan's worst nuclear accident at a uranium reprocessing facility in Tōkai-mura, northeast of Tokyo.
2004 The first images of a live giant squid in its natural habitat are taken 600 miles south of Tokyo.
2005 The controversial drawings of Muhammad are printed in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten.
2017 Indonesian man survives a fight with giant python 7.8m long in Batang Gansal
