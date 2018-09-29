Today, Sept. 29, is …
VFW Day
National Coffee Day
National Family Health and Fitness Day USA – Last Saturday in September
National Ghost Hunting Day – Last Saturday in September
Today in History
1567 War of Religion breaks out in France - Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX
1608 Captain Newport arrives from England with supplies for colonists
1650 Henry Robinson opens 1st marriage bureau (England)
1789 US War Department established a regular army
1793 Tennis is 1st mentioned in an English sporting magazine
1829 The first units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital
1849 1st passenger train service to Peekskill, New York (New Haven Railroad)
1885 The first practical public electric tramway in the world is opened in Blackpool, England.
1915 1st transcontinental radio telephone message is sent
1916 American oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller becomes the world's first billionaire
1918 WWI: Allied forces scored a decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line
1922 Benito Mussolini ask Vatican for support of fascist party program
1927 Babe Ruth ties record by hitting grand slams in consecutive games
1927 Telephone service begins between US & Mexico
1930 Lowell Thomas made debuts on CBS Radio replacing Floyd Gibbons
1936 Radio used for 1st time for a presidential campaign
1940 1st US merchant ship “Booker T. Washington” commanded by a black captain (Hugh Mulzac), launched at Wilmington, Delaware
1941 Nazi massacre at Babi Yar, near Kiev, 33,771 mostly Jews murdered
1950 Telephone Answering Machine created by Bell Laboratories
1951 1st color telecast of football game on network, Philadelphia (CBS)
1953 “Make Room for Daddy” starring Danny Thomas, premieres on ABC-TV
1953 Milton Berle Show premieres
1960 “My Three Sons” starring Fred MacMurray, debuts on ABC-TV
1962 “My Fair Lady” closes at Mark Hellinger Theater NYC after 2,715 performances
1962 “Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show” debuts on ABC-TV
1962 JFK authorized use of federal troops to integrate U of Mississippi
1963 Rolling Stones 1st tour (opening act for Bo Diddley & Everly Bros)
1966 The Chevrolet Camaro, originally named Panther, is introduced.
1969 Steve O'Neal of NY Jets, kicks longest NFL punt; 98 yards vs Denver
1971 Cyclone & tidal wave off Bay of Bengal kills as many as 10,000
1979 Pope John Paul II becomes 1st pope to visit Ireland
1982 1st broadcast of comedy “Cheers” on NBC-TV starring Ted Danson and Shelley Long
1983 1st time Congress invokes War Powers Act as US Congress au-thorizes President Reagan to keep 1,600 US Marines in Lebanon
1990 Washington National Cathedral construction is completed after 83 years
1990 “Millie's Book” written by 1st Lady Barbara Bush for president's dog is a best-selling non-fiction book
1995 O.J. Simpson trial sent to the jury
2001 The Syracuse Herald-Journal, a U.S. newspaper dating back to 1839, ceases publication.
2006 US Representative Mark Foley resigns after allegations of inappropriate emails to house pages were introduced.