today

Today, Sept. 29, is

VFW Day

National Coffee Day

National Family Health and Fitness Day USA – Last Saturday in September

National Ghost Hunting Day – Last Saturday in September

Today in History

1567 War of Religion breaks out in France - Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX

1608 Captain Newport arrives from England with supplies for colonists

1650 Henry Robinson opens 1st marriage bureau (England)

1789 US War Department established a regular army

1793 Tennis is 1st mentioned in an English sporting magazine

1829 The first units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital

1849 1st passenger train service to Peekskill, New York (New Haven Railroad)

1885 The first practical public electric tramway in the world is opened in Blackpool, England.

1915 1st transcontinental radio telephone message is sent

1916 American oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller becomes the world's first billionaire

1918 WWI: Allied forces scored a decisive breakthrough of Hindenburg Line

1922 Benito Mussolini ask Vatican for support of fascist party program

1927 Babe Ruth ties record by hitting grand slams in consecutive games

1927 Telephone service begins between US & Mexico

1930 Lowell Thomas made debuts on CBS Radio replacing Floyd Gibbons

1936 Radio used for 1st time for a presidential campaign

1940 1st US merchant ship “Booker T. Washington” commanded by a black captain (Hugh Mulzac), launched at Wilmington, Delaware

1941 Nazi massacre at Babi Yar, near Kiev, 33,771 mostly Jews murdered

1950 Telephone Answering Machine created by Bell Laboratories

1951 1st color telecast of football game on network, Philadelphia (CBS)

1953 “Make Room for Daddy” starring Danny Thomas, premieres on ABC-TV

1953 Milton Berle Show premieres

1960 “My Three Sons” starring Fred MacMurray, debuts on ABC-TV

1962 “My Fair Lady” closes at Mark Hellinger Theater NYC after 2,715 performances

1962 “Roy Rogers & Dale Evans Show” debuts on ABC-TV

1962 JFK authorized use of federal troops to integrate U of Mississippi

1963 Rolling Stones 1st tour (opening act for Bo Diddley & Everly Bros)

1966 The Chevrolet Camaro, originally named Panther, is introduced.

1969 Steve O'Neal of NY Jets, kicks longest NFL punt; 98 yards vs Denver

1971 Cyclone & tidal wave off Bay of Bengal kills as many as 10,000

1979 Pope John Paul II becomes 1st pope to visit Ireland

1982 1st broadcast of comedy “Cheers” on NBC-TV starring Ted Danson and Shelley Long

1983 1st time Congress invokes War Powers Act as US Congress au-thorizes President Reagan to keep 1,600 US Marines in Lebanon

1990 Washington National Cathedral construction is completed after 83 years

1990 “Millie's Book” written by 1st Lady Barbara Bush for president's dog is a best-selling non-fiction book

1995 O.J. Simpson trial sent to the jury

2001 The Syracuse Herald-Journal, a U.S. newspaper dating back to 1839, ceases publication.

2006 US Representative Mark Foley resigns after allegations of inappropriate emails to house pages were introduced.