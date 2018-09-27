September 27th is …
National Chocolate Milk Day
National Crush a Can Day
National Corned Beef Hash Day
National Scarf Day
70 Walls of upper city of Jerusalem battered down by Roman army
1066 William the Conqueror's troops set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.
1540 Society of Jesus (Jesuits) founded by Ignatius Loyola confirmed by Pope Paul III in Rome
1590 Pope Urban VII dies 13 days after being chosen as the Pope, making his reign the shortest papacy in history.
1779 John Adams negotiates Revolutionary War peace terms with Great Britain
1821 Mexican revolutionary forces led by Agustín de Iturbide occupy Mexico City as Spanish withdraw, bringing an end to the Mexican War of Independence
1822 French scholar Jean-François Champollion announces that he has deciphered the Rosetta stone
1825 George Stephenson's "Locomotion No. 1" becomes the 1st steam locomotive to carry passengers on a public rail line, the Stockton and Darlington Railway in England
1864 Jesse James' gang surprise attack train: 150 killed
1892 Book matches are patented by Diamond Match Company
1903 The Wreck of the Old 97, an American rail disaster that became the subject of a popular ballad.
1905 The physics journal Annalen der Physik publishes Albert Ein-stein's paper "Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Con-tent?", introducing the equation E=mc².
1908 Henry Ford's first Ford Model T automobile leaves the Piquette Plant in Detroit, Michigan
1909 US President Taft sets aside some 3 million acres of oil-rich pub-lic land (including Teapot Dome, Wyoming) for conservation purposes
1910 1st test flight of a twin-engined airplane (France)
1912 W. C. Handy publishes "Memphis Blues", considered the 1st blues song
1916 1st Native American Day celebrated, honoring American Indians
1919 Democratic National Committee votes to allow female members
1923 NY Yankee Lou Gehrig hits 1st of his 493 HRs
1928 The Nationalist Republic of China is recognized by the United States
1937 1st Santa Claus Training School opens (Albion NY)
1938 British ocean liner "Queen Elizabeth" launches at Clydebank, Scotland
1940 Black leaders protest discrimination in US armed forces
1954 School integration begins in Washington, D.C. & Baltimore Md public schools
1954 Steve Allen's "Tonight Show" premieres
1956 USAF Captain Milburn G. Apt becomes the first person to exceed Mach 3. Shortly thereafter, the Bell X-2 goes out of control and Captain Apt is killed
1962 US sells Israel Hawk anti-aircraft missiles
1964 Findings of the Warren Commission into the assassination of President John F. Kennedy released, finds Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone
1968 "Hair" opens in London
1979 US Congress' final approval to create Department of Education
1988 The National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi is founded in Burma (Myanmar)
1988 Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson is disqualified from the Seoul Olympics 100m after his urine sample found to contain steroid stanozolol; American Carl Lewis awarded gold medal and world record 9.92
1991 US President George H. W. Bush decides to end full-time B-52 bombers alert
2017 Researchers confirm existence of giant tree rat "Vika" in the Sol-omon Islands that can crack open coconuts
