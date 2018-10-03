Today, Oct. 3, is …
National Coffee with a Cop Day – First Wednesday in October
National Techies Day
National Boyfriend Day
National Walk to School Day – First Wednesday in October
National Pumpkin Seed Day – First Wednesday in October
Today in History
2457 BC Gaecheonjeol, the date when Hwanung (환웅) purportedly descended from heaven to live with mankind, celebrated as South Korea's National Foundation Day.
2333 BC State of Gojoseon (Modern-day Korea) founded by Dangun Wanggeom during the reign of the Chinese Emperor Yao
52 BC Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls, surrenders to the Romans under Julius Caesar, ending the siege and battle of Alesia
42 BC First Battle of Philippi: Triumvirs Mark Antony and Octavian fight an indecisive battle with Caesar's assassins Brutus and Cassius.
1264 Comet said to predict death of Pope Urban IV is last seen
1283 Dafydd ap Gruffydd, Prince of Gwynedd, Wales, becomes the first person executed by being hanged, drawn and quartered
1778 Captain James Cook anchors at Alaska
1789 Washington proclaims 1st national Thanksgiving Day on Nov 26
1849 American author Edgar Allan Poe is found delirious in a gutter in Baltimore, Maryland under mysterious circumstances; it is the last time he is seen in public before his death.
1863 Lincoln designates last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day
1872 Bloomingdale's department store in NY opens
1888 Explorer Fridtjof Nansen and his team complete first known crossing of Greenland interior, arriving in Godthaab
1899 J S Thurman patents motor-driven vacuum cleaner
1908 Pravda newspaper founded by Leon Trotsky, Adolph Joffe, Matvey Skobelev and other Russian exiles in Vienna
1913 US Federal income tax signed into law (at 1%) by President Woodrow Wilson
1919 Cuban Dolf Luque becomes first Hispanic player to appear in Baseball World Series; pitches 1 inning of relief in Reds' 3-0 defeat to Chicago White Sox at Comiskey Park
1922 1st facsimile photo sent over city telephone lines, Washington, D.C.
1922 Rebecca Felton of Georgia becomes 1st woman in Senate
1929 Kingdom of Serbs, Croats & Slovenes changes name to Yugoslavia
1932 Iraq gains full independence from Britain, joins League of Na-tions
1940 US forms parachute troops
1941 Adolf Hitler says Russia is "already broken and will never rise again" in a broadcast to the German people
1941 All elderly Jewish men of Kerenchug Ukraine, are killed by SS
1941 "The Maltese Falcon" directed by John Huston and based off Dashiell Hammett's 1929 novel of the same name, starring Humphrey Bogart and Mary Astor, premieres in New York City
1942 A German V-2 rocket reaches at least 85 km (46 nm) in altitude, more than twice the previous record for a human artifact.
1942 FDR forms Office of Economic Stabilization
1942 Triple Crown winner Whirlaway, ridden by George Woolf wins the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont Park to become the first thorough-bred to amass more than $500,000 in lifetime earnings
1945 Elvis Presley's 1st public appearance at the age of 10
1947 1st telescope lens 200 inches (508 cm) in diameter completed
1949 WERD, 1st black-owned radio station, opens in Atlanta
1950 1st black lead (Ethel Waters) on TV (Beulah)
1951 CBS-TV airs the first coast-to-coast telecast of a prize fight; Aus-tralian light-heavyweight Dave Sands outpoints Carl 'Bobo' Olson in 10 rounds at Chicago Stadium
1952 1st video recording on magnetic tape, Los Angeles, Calif.
1954 "Father Knows Best" premieres
1955 "Captain Kangaroo" premieres on CBS-TV, Good Morning, Cap-tain!
1955 "Mickey Mouse Club" premieres
1957 German statesman Willy Brandt is elected mayor of West Berlin (1957-1966)
1957 Allen Ginsberg's Howl and Other Poems is ruled not obscene.
1960 San Francisco's White House department store is the 1st to accept BankAmericard
1960 US sitcom "The Andy Griffith Show" premieres in CBS (runs till 1968)
1961 "The Dick Van Dyke Show" created by Carl Reiner starring Dick van Dyke premieres on CBS-TV
1961 TV sitcom "Mr Ed" premieres on CBS
1963 Hurricane hits Haiti; about 5,000 die & 100,000 injured
1965 Whitey Ford notches win #232 in season ending 11-5 victory v Boston Red Sox; becomes Yankees' winningest pitcher
1970 First umpires strike in MLB history lasts one day during League Championship Series; AL and NL presidents recognise newly-formed MLB Umpires Association; negotiate labor contract 1974 Watergate criminal trial begins
1974 Future Basketball Hall of Fame guard Jerry West (“Mr. Clutch”) retires after 14 NBA seasons with the LA Lakers; West has 25,192 career points; averages 29.1 ppg in 153 playoff games
1976 Future Baseball Hall of Fame right fielder Hank Aaron singles in his last MLB at-bat & drives in his 2,297th run as Milwaukee Brewers lose, 5-2 v Detroit Tigers
1984 US government shuts down due to lack of agreement over passage of bills
1985 The Space Shuttle Atlantis makes its maiden flight
1987 Michael Pruffer of France skis 135.26 MPH at Portillo, Chile
1990 Reunification of East and West Germany. West German flag is raised above the Brandenburg Gate on the stroke of midnight.
1990 Kansas City 3rd baseman George Brett becomes first in MLB his-tory to win a batting title in 3 different decades; goes 1 for 1 in Royals, 5-2 loss v Cleveland to win AL batting title with .329 average; AL batting champion 1976, 80
1993 Boris Yeltsin declares state of emergency in Moscow
1995 O.J. Simpson found not guilty of the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman in Los Angeles, Calif.
1997 Japan's maglev train breaks world speed record at 280.3 mph
2001 San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds Is walked for the 171st time in 11-8 win at Houston; breaks Babe Ruth's 1923 MLB single-season record for walks
2003 Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy is attacked by one of the shows ti-gers, canceling the show for good.
2008 The $700 billion bailout bill for the US financial system is signed by President George W. Bush
2008 O.J. Simpson found guilty of charges of kidnapping and armed robbery
2014 83 million accounts are compromised after a cyber attack on JP Morgan Chase & 9 other financial institutions
2015 US airstrike hits Doctors Without Borders hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, killing around 19
2017 US President Trump visits Puerto Rico devastated by hurricane Maria
