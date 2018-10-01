October
October is the 10th month of the year and a host to a multitude of holidays, most notably Halloween and Oktoberfest. One of the original Roman calendar months, October literally translates to “eighth month.” Because the original Roman calendar began with March, October was the eighth month, just as September, meaning seven, was the seventh month. Same with November (nine) and December (10). Today, with our calendar beginning in January, October is the 10th month.
October 1 is …
National Child Health Day – First Monday in October
National Homemade Cookies Day
National Hair Day
Fire Pup Day
National Consignment Day – First Monday in October
Today in History
911 During a siege in Constantinople, the Theotokos (Mary, the mother of Jesus) appeared at the church in Blachernae holding her veil over the praying faithful, among them St. Andrew of Constantinople.
1529 - Meeting between Maarten Luther & Huldrych Zwingli
1569 Duke of Norfolk arrested by Queen Elizabeth I for conspiring to marry Mary Queen of Scots
1574 - Storm breaks Leiden dike; drowns 20,000 Spanish soldiers
1653 Russian parliament accepts annexation of Ukraine
1661 Yachting begins in England; King Charles II beats his brother James, Duke of York racing from Greenwich to Gravesend
1688 Prince Willem III of Orange accepts invitation of take up the British crown
1746 Bonnie Prince Charlie flees to France
1768 British troops under General Gauge land in Boston
1800 Spain cedes Louisiana to France in a secret treaty
1814 Opening of the Congress of Vienna, which redrew Europe's political map after the defeat of Napoléon Bonaparte
1847 German inventor and industrialist Werner von Siemens founds Siemens AG & Halske
1864 Cyclone strikes Calcutta: 70,000 killed
1867 Karl Marx' “Das Kapital” published
1868 “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott is published in America by Roberts Brothers of Boston
1869 1st postcards are issued (Vienna, Austria)
1880 John Philip Sousa becomes new director of US Marine Corps Band
1885 Special delivery mail service begins in US
1888 National Geographic magazine publishes for the 1st time
1890 Congress creates Weather Bureau
1890 Congress establishes Yosemite National Park (California)
1893 3rd worst hurricane in US history kills 1,800 (Mississippi)
1898 Tsar Nikolay II expels Jews from major Russian cities.
1903 First Baseball World Series game ever played; Pittsburgh Pirates beat Boston Americans 7-3
1907 A downturn in the stock market leads to a run on the dollar; US President Theodore Roosevelt will be forced to call on financier J. P. Morgan to help manage the financial crisis
1908 Henry Ford introduces the Model T car (costs $825)
1910 Berkshire Cattle Fair held in Pittsfield Mass (1st state fair)
1918 World War I: Arab forces under T. E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”) capture Damascus
1926 An oil field accident cost aviator Wiley Post his left eye, but he used the settlement money to buy his first aircraft.
1932 Babe Ruth’s legendary call; sledged by Cubs dugout, points to center field before homering into the Wrigley Field bleachers in 5th inning, Game 3 of the World Series; NY Yankees win, 7-5
1934 Adolf Hitler expands German army and navy, violating Treaty of Versailles
1936 Generalissimo Francisco Franco establishes state of Spain
1939 Winston Churchill calls Russia a “riddle wrapped in a mystery in-side an enigma”
1942 Little Golden Books (children's books) begins publishing
1945 World heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis is discharged from US army after being awarded the Legion of Merit
1946 12 Nazi war criminals sentenced to death in Nuremberg
1947 The F-86 Sabre flies for the first time.
1948 California Supreme Court voids state statute banning interracial marriages
1950 South Korean troops cross the 38th parallel into North Korea
1951 24th Infantry Regiment, last all-black US military unit, deactivated
1952 1st ultra high frequency (UHF) television station, Portland Or
1957 B-52 bombers begin full-time flying alert in case of USSR attack
1957 First appearance of “In God We Trust” on U.S. paper currency.
1958 US space agency NASA begins operations incorporating earlier National Advisory Council on Aeronautics and other bodies
1961 NY Yankees right-fielder Roger Maris becomes MLB’s all-time home run leader when he passes Babe Ruth's mark with No. 61 off Boston rookie Tracy Stallard in 1-0 win at Yankee Stadium
1962 Barbra Streisand signs her 1st recording contract (with Columbia)
1962 Johnny Carson hosts his 1st Tonight Show, Joan Crawford guests
1964 1st official broadcast of Trans World Radio on Bonaire
1964 Free Speech Movement launched at University of California, Berkley
1968 Cult zombie film “Night of the Living Dead” directed by George A. Romero, starring Duane Jones and Judith O'Dea premieres in Pittsburgh
1971 Walt Disney World opens in Bay Lake, Florida
1974 Watergate cover-up trial opens in Washington, D.C.
1977 Brazilian soccer great Pelé plays his final game for the New York Cosmos in an exhibition against Santos in front of 75,000 at Giants Stadium; 1,281 goals in 1,363 games
1977 US Department of Energy established
1982 The Sony CDP-101, world's first commercially released Compact Disc player released in Japan for 168,000 yen ($730)
1986 President Carter's presidential library/museum dedicated in At-lanta
1987 6 killed by an earthquake measuring 6.1 in LA
1988 Mikhail Gorbachev becomes Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet, effectively head of state of the Soviet Union
1990 Saddam Hussein says he may be willing to negotiate the occupa-tion of Kuwait and would consider foreign participation in negotiations
1994 NHL owners begin lockout of players lasting 103 days; season shortened to 48 games instead of 84; players seek collective bargaining and owners a salary cap
1994 South African President Nelson Mandela visits US
1998 Vladimir Putin became a permanent member of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
2015 A gunman kills 8 students and a teacher at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon
2017 Stephen Paddock shoots dead 58 people, injuring 489, at a concert in Las Vegas in the deadliest mass shooting in American history