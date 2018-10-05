today

Today in History, Oct. 5

1465 French King Louis XI signs peace with Charles the Stout

1550 Foundation of the city of Concepción, Chile

1568 Conference of York begins: trial against Mary Stuart

1582 Gregorian calendar introduced in Italy and other Catholic coun-tries

1789 French Revolution: Women of Paris march to Versailles in the March on Versailles to confront Louis XVI about his refusal to promul-gate the decrees on the abolition of feudalism, demand bread, and have the King and his court moved to Paris.

1793 French Revolution: Christianity is disestablished in France.

1796 Spain declares war on England

1823 Carl Maria von Weber visits Ludwig van Beethoven

1863 Confederate sub David damages Union ship Ironsides

1864 Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, approx 60,000 die

1877 Chief Joseph surrenders, ending Nez Perce War

1887 1st US National Championship Women's Tennis, Philadelphia Cricket Club

1892 Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup

1905 Orville and Wilbur Wright's "Flyer III" flight 38.5 km in 38.3"

1908 Bulgaria declares independence from Turkey, Ferdinand I be-comes Tsar

1910 Portugal overthrows monarchy, proclaims republic

1914 World War I first aerial combat resulting in a kill

1915 Detroit Tigers speedster Ty Cobb steals his 96th base of the season in 5-0 loss to Cleveland Indians; stands as MLB record until 1962 (Maury Wills, 104)

1916 Adolf Hitler is wounded in the left thigh by an exploding shell during the Battle of the Somme

1921 First Baseball World Series radio broadcast; all-NY contest, Yanks beat Giants, 3-0 at Polo Grounds

1924 1st Little Orphan Annie-strip appears in NYC Daily News

1931 1st nonstop transpacific flight, Japan to Wash (Herndon & Pangborn)

1942 5,000 Jews of Dubno, Russia massacred; also bloody massacre at Auschwitz sub-camp, 90 French-Jewish women beaten to death by prison guards

1944 Suffrage is extended to women in France

1945 "Meet the Press" premieres on radio

1946 1st Cannes Film Festival ends

1947 Harry Truman makes the 1st Presidential address televised from the White House

1953 Earl Warren sworn in as 14th chief justice of US

1953 The first documented recovery meeting of Narcotics Anonymous is held.

1956 "The Ten Commandments", directed by Cecil B. DeMille, starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner opens in the US

1961 "Breakfast at Tiffany's" film released, based on the novella by Truman Capote, directed by Blake Edwards and starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard

1962 The Beatles release their first record, "Love Me Do"

1962 "Dr. No", 1st James Bond film based on the novel by Ian Fleming and starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress, premieres in London

1965 Chuck Linster performs 6,006 consecutive push-ups

1970 PBS becomes a US television network.

1978 Isaac Bashevis Singer wins the Nobel Prize for literature

1983 Polish politician and labor activist Lech Wałęsa wins Nobel Peace Prize

1993 Last honor guard at Lenin's mausoleum

2001 Barry Bonds hits his 71st and 72nd home runs in 11-10 loss v LA Dodgers at Pacific Bell Park; breaks Mark McGwire's MLB single season HR record

2005 Vampire novel "Twilight" by Stephenie Meyer is first published by Little Brown

2015 Governor Jerry Brown of California signs a bill giving terminally ill patients the "right to die"

2017 "The New York Times" publishes investigation into sexual har-assment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

