Today in History, Oct. 5
1465 French King Louis XI signs peace with Charles the Stout
1550 Foundation of the city of Concepción, Chile
1568 Conference of York begins: trial against Mary Stuart
1582 Gregorian calendar introduced in Italy and other Catholic coun-tries
1789 French Revolution: Women of Paris march to Versailles in the March on Versailles to confront Louis XVI about his refusal to promul-gate the decrees on the abolition of feudalism, demand bread, and have the King and his court moved to Paris.
1793 French Revolution: Christianity is disestablished in France.
1796 Spain declares war on England
1823 Carl Maria von Weber visits Ludwig van Beethoven
1863 Confederate sub David damages Union ship Ironsides
1864 Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, approx 60,000 die
1877 Chief Joseph surrenders, ending Nez Perce War
1887 1st US National Championship Women's Tennis, Philadelphia Cricket Club
1892 Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup
1905 Orville and Wilbur Wright's "Flyer III" flight 38.5 km in 38.3"
1908 Bulgaria declares independence from Turkey, Ferdinand I be-comes Tsar
1910 Portugal overthrows monarchy, proclaims republic
1914 World War I first aerial combat resulting in a kill
1915 Detroit Tigers speedster Ty Cobb steals his 96th base of the season in 5-0 loss to Cleveland Indians; stands as MLB record until 1962 (Maury Wills, 104)
1916 Adolf Hitler is wounded in the left thigh by an exploding shell during the Battle of the Somme
1921 First Baseball World Series radio broadcast; all-NY contest, Yanks beat Giants, 3-0 at Polo Grounds
1924 1st Little Orphan Annie-strip appears in NYC Daily News
1931 1st nonstop transpacific flight, Japan to Wash (Herndon & Pangborn)
1942 5,000 Jews of Dubno, Russia massacred; also bloody massacre at Auschwitz sub-camp, 90 French-Jewish women beaten to death by prison guards
1944 Suffrage is extended to women in France
1945 "Meet the Press" premieres on radio
1946 1st Cannes Film Festival ends
1947 Harry Truman makes the 1st Presidential address televised from the White House
1953 Earl Warren sworn in as 14th chief justice of US
1953 The first documented recovery meeting of Narcotics Anonymous is held.
1956 "The Ten Commandments", directed by Cecil B. DeMille, starring Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner opens in the US
1961 "Breakfast at Tiffany's" film released, based on the novella by Truman Capote, directed by Blake Edwards and starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard
1962 The Beatles release their first record, "Love Me Do"
1962 "Dr. No", 1st James Bond film based on the novel by Ian Fleming and starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress, premieres in London
1965 Chuck Linster performs 6,006 consecutive push-ups
1970 PBS becomes a US television network.
1978 Isaac Bashevis Singer wins the Nobel Prize for literature
1983 Polish politician and labor activist Lech Wałęsa wins Nobel Peace Prize
1993 Last honor guard at Lenin's mausoleum
2001 Barry Bonds hits his 71st and 72nd home runs in 11-10 loss v LA Dodgers at Pacific Bell Park; breaks Mark McGwire's MLB single season HR record
2005 Vampire novel "Twilight" by Stephenie Meyer is first published by Little Brown
2015 Governor Jerry Brown of California signs a bill giving terminally ill patients the "right to die"
2017 "The New York Times" publishes investigation into sexual har-assment behaviour by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein
