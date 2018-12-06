I don’t know about you, but it is pretty cool to me that two weekends ago was 29 degrees, wet and nice to cozy up to a fire and read a book, and the next weekend was 72 degrees and I was looking for my shorts and tennis shoes to run and play outside! Weather in our area is as unpredictable as we are! (I say that with a smile)
We really are fortunate to live in an area that is so diverse in seasons and with the heart of a Southerner where we stop, say hello to friends and strangers, fix of pot of chili for those in need and celebrate the season with love and cheer!
For the next two weeks, you can go to several Christmas Parades and Community events. We had to miss the annual city of LaFayette Christmas Parade, thinking it was rained out. But LaFayette doesn’t give into weather that easy! The city of LaFayette and the DDA stayed on track and had what I heard was an awesome parade and Christmas spirit! I was sorry I missed it. But I did have the joy of participating in the seventh annual Reindeer Run the next day which raises money for the yearly “Shop with a Cop” program. In addition to that, there was an event in Joe Stock Park to help raise money for Kids 4 Christ and they presented “A Whoville Christmas 2018,” which was free to attend and fun for all! Then on Sunday (Dec. 2), our office went to the beautiful Goodlett Farm in Rock Springs, where we were able to use their location for company photos and make donations to Four Points. Four Points has been heavily involved in the prevention and intervention of domestic violence in Walker, Catoosa, Dade, and Chattooga counties in Northwest Georgia. And their mission is to “to provide services to minister to the four points of the family: mother, father, child, and family unit, involved in domestic violence and to thereby stop domestic violence.”
So, in just one weekend, we had our calendar of fun holiday events to participate in while giving back to others and December is not ever half over! All around our area are Christmas parades, specialty shops and restaurant festivities and lots of outdoor adventures that will be happening all year long.
We can truly love, work and play all year long here! Come see for yourself!
Article written and submitted by Lisa J. Heyer, GRI, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate-Jackson Realty, broker/owner (#WalkerRocks).