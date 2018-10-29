With just a week left in early voting and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6, this midterm election is nearing history. And Walker County voters are making history with the commissioner referendum, regardless of which way they vote.
With the Republican, Democratic, and Tea parties all united behind the change from sole commissioner to a board of commissions, the referendum is expected to pass, with some political pundits saying by as much as 60% or better. But the ballot box may tell another tale.
The Georgia gubernatorial race is different, however, with most polls and pundits calling it a dead heat between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp (his is the current secretary of state).
With these popular and hot issues on the ballot, local election officials have already seen near-record early voting and expect that pace to continue through Election Day. These issues make voting in this midterm extremely important.
Secretary of State Kemp has announced that Georgia has shattered the all-time voter registration record with more than 7 million active and inactive voters on the rolls. “Despite what you hear or read, the numbers are clear. While outside agitators disparage this office and falsely attack us, we have kept our heads down and remained focused on ensuring secure, accessible, and fair elections for all voters. The fact is that it has never been easier to register to vote and get engaged in the electoral process in Georgia, and we are incredibly proud to report this new record.”
Locally, Walker County has 38,600 active registered voters, according to the county election commission, up over 5,000 voters from the 32,951 registered voters in the 2016 general election. The election commission lists registered voters by precinct as follows: LaFayette-5,802, Walnut Grove-1,886, Rock Spring-5,775, Armuchee Valley-1,222, Mountain-1,070, Chattanooga Valley-5,817, Kensington-1,333, Rossville-5,600, Chickamauga-6,168, Fairyland-1,220, and Fairview-2,704.
Early voting continues in Walker County through Friday, Nov. 2, at five locations: the courthouse downtown, Chickamauga Civic Center, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Lookout Mountain City Hall, and the Rossville Municipal Civic Center. Poll hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, poll hours are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all precincts.
All voters are required to present an acceptable ID at the poll for either early voting or on Nov. 6. This may be a valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar's office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS); a Georgia driver's license, even if expired; a valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state; a valid U.S. passport ID; a valid U.S. military photo ID; or a valid tribal photo ID.
Walker County precincts
LaFayette: LaFayette Senior Center, 636 S. Main Street
Walnut Grove: Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 55 Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette
Rock Spring: Georgia Northwestern Technical College, 265 Bicentennial Trail, Building 500-Student Center, Rock Spring
Armuchee Valley: Armuchee Valley Community Center, 11471 E Highway 136, LaFayette
Mountain: Mt. Pleasant Community Center, 5981 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn
Chattanooga Valley: Chattanooga Valley Nazarene Church, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Kensington: Cassandra Baptist Church, 1371 W Cove Road, Chickamauga
Rossville: Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Avenue, Rossville
Chickamauga: Chickamauga Civic Center, 1817 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga
Fairyland: Lookout Mountain City Hall, 1214 Lula Lake Road, Lookout Mountain
Fairview: VFW, 98 Memorial Drive, Rossville