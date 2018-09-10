While residents have grown frustrated with the detours involved with construction on Three Notch Road, state officials say the work is more than halfway complete.
Construction on the replacement of Three Notch Road’s bridge over Peavine Creek began in October 2017 at a cost of $2,225,692.
The Georgia Department Transportation (GDOT) contracted C.W. Matthews Contracting to do the work, which has involved detours to Post Oak Road and Poplar Springs Road.
Mohamed Arafa, district communications officer of GDOT, says the work is progressing and still slated to be completed next summer.
“The GDOT contractor, C.W. Matthews, has already installed the bridge beams,” Arafa said. “The contractor continues to work on the bridge superstructure. The project is currently about 55% complete.”
Despite the lengthy timetable for the project, Arafa says there haven’t really been any delays on the project’s overall completion date.
“It is on schedule to be entirely completed by the end of July 2019,” Arafa said. “In order to complete the new bridge construction, the contractor is allowed no more than 545 days of road closure and detouring traffic off this county road.”
Although the work has caused some traffic headaches since last fall, the traffic woes have been highlighted now that Catoosa County Schools are back in session. The work has re-routed students and parents traveling to Heritage Middle and Heritage High School.
“We understand that the closure of Three Notch Road at this location is causing inconvenience and delays to the area residents, but it is necessary for replacing the old bridge that was built in 1965 and in poor condition,” Arafa explained. ”The good news is the project is on schedule and on budge.”
Once complete, Arafa says the work will help traffic in the area for the foreseeable future.
“Upon completion, this project will help improve the flow of traffic in the area, make it safer, and help the public get where they need to go in Catoosa County,” Arafa said.
Editor’s note: The Catoosa County News erroneously reported in October 2017 that the project was slated to be finished by July 2017. We apologize for the error.