After being closed since October 2017, the bridge above Peavine Creek along Three Notch Road in Catoosa County reopened to traffic Thursday morning, Dec. 20.
Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say the work is complete seven months ahead of schedule.
“There’s still some minor work to be done, but for motorists, it’s complete,” said Dr. Mohamed Arafa, district communications officer for GDOT. “There is still some work on the shoulders and things that need to be done, but it won’t interfere with traffic.”
Since the bridge replacement project began, residents have grown frustrated with the detours that were supposed to be in place until July 2019.
Arafa says he’s happy the $2.2 million project was completed faster than expected.
The main goal of the project was to replace the poor condition of the bridge, which was originally built in 1965.
“Although some minor work remains to be done, this construction project is completed for all practical purposes, as far as the traveling public is concerned,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the GDOT office in Cartersville. “The road is open back to traffic. We understand the inconvenience the closure of this road has caused the area residents and we are glad to finish our construction work many months ahead of schedule and give the road back to the traveling public.”