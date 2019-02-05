Two Rossville men and their friend were arrest on drug charges after a faulty headlight led to the discovery of a large marijuana stash, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Kechone Tavares Scott, 18, Marcelle Tyreke Scott, 18, both of Backdraft Lane in Rossville, and Kameron Nicholas Peters, 18, of Tunnel Boulevard in Chattanooga, Tenn., were arrested Jan. 30 on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
All three men have been released from jail on bond.
The trio’s run-in with law enforcement began just after midnight on Jan. 30 when they were spotted travelling along Mack Smith Road in Rossville down one headlight.
The driver, Kechone Scott, claimed he was driving the group from Ringgold to his Rossville home, but was headed to Chattanooga first to drop off Kameron Peters.
Deputy Joshua Moore said Scott seemed nervous when questioned and wouldn’t give definitive answers to some of the questions.
Eventually, Deputy Moore says he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. “I asked the occupants if there was anything in the car that I would find when I searched, and the passenger advised that there were ounces of marijuana in the glove compartment of the vehicle,” Deputy Moore said. “I located a large amount of green, leafy substance in the glove compartment of the vehicle.”
Digital scales were also found in the center console of the vehicle, reports show.
When questioned about the plans for the marijuana, Marcelle Scott claimed the men were “taking it to the Bojangles’ in Chattanooga for a guy.”
All three men were arrested without incident, and the Ford Fusion they were travelling in was turned over to a towing company.