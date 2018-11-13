Three people were arrested in Catoosa County after sheriff’s detectives discovered drug activity and a stolen vehicle at the Dixie Motel on U.S. Highway 41.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Kandi Kay Farley, 34, and David Lamar Grimes, 51, both of 2565 U.S. 41, Apt. 5, were arrested Nov. 8 on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Farley garnered an additional charge of possession of a Schedule II substance, while 31-year-old Randall Paul Treat of Ringgold was subsequently arrested on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and probation violation.
Bonds for Farley, Grimes, and Treat were set at $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000, respectively.
Detectives were following up on a previous incident at the motel when they encountered multiple people congregating around a Nissan Pathfinder that was parked in front of the Farley and Grimes’ apartment.
Dispatch quickly revealed that the vehicle had recently been reported stolen out of Tennessee.
When evaluating the vehicle, a backpack belonging to Randall Treat was found inside.
Witnesses at the scene informed detectives that Treat was in possession of the vehicle and had actually brought people to the hotel with him, reports show.
Inside Farley and Grimes’ apartment, detectives found a glass bong, marijuana, several scales, smoking pipes, and pills.
According to Detective Dustin Romans, meth was also found in Farley’s pocket.
All three offenders were take jail without incident, and the owner of the Pathfinder was notified that it’d been discovered and was able to retrieve it from the motel.