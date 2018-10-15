A recent burglary on the property of a Catoosa County furniture store has resulted in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools, equipment, and building materials, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, a man called police on Oct. 3 claiming that some of his property was stolen from a barn he rents from the owner of Linderman’s Furniture.
The victim told police he arrived at the building to find that several tools, scaffolding, and building materials had been stolen.
Deputies didn’t find any signs of forced entry, but the witness admitted that the building had been left unlocked.
The total value of the stolen property is estimated to be in the $4,000 range.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen property is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.