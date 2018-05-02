Catoosa County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a residential burglary in Ringgold, in which more than $3,000 worth electronics were stolen, police say.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on Fowler Road in Ringgold during the morning of April 19.
The victim told deputies that her son arrived home from school to find that it had been broken into, with several items missing, reports show.
Deputies found damage on the back door of the home, a boot print where the door appeared to have been kicked in, and a pair of pliers laying near the door.
Multiple televisions, DVDs, video game consoles with games, computers, cell phones, and some over-the-counter allergy medicine was reported stolen during the incident.
The family was able to provide serial number information on some of the property to assist the investigation.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the missing property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.