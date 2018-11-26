Thousands of dollars in cash and several pills were stolen from a customer’s vehicle while it was park outside of a flea market, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred Nov. 11 at the I-75 Flea Market on Direct Connection Drive in Rossville.
The victim told police that he visited the flea market around 1 p.m., and that when he returned home later in the day, he realized items missing from his wife’s purse.
The man said the purse was behind a seat when the incident occurred, and that it contained $6,500 in $100 bills.
Twenty-five oxycodone pills were also taken from the purse, reports show.
The victim admitted to police that he left the vehicle unlocked while he was inside the flea market.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.