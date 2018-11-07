On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 pm, join the staff of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park for a special two-hour car caravan tour exploring the role of Chickamauga Battlefield and Fort Oglethorpe during the First and Second World Wars. This program begins inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
Just a few months after the Battle of Chickamauga, President Abraham Lincoln said, during the cemetery dedication in Pennsylvania, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.” Even after the Civil War ended, future generations of Americans continued the work of securing and promoting democracy and America’s ideals at Chickamauga Battlefield. During the World Wars, large numbers of soldiers trained and served at Chickamauga and the growing nearby military post of Fort Oglethorpe.
