On the weekend of Sept. 22-23, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present living history programs focusing on the experiences of the 21st Ohio Infantry, a unit which participated in the attacks against Snodgrass Hill during the Battle of Chickamauga.
Living historians will share accounts and experiences of men during the battle at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Programs will take place at Snodgrass Hill (Tour Stop 8), and special event signs will also be in place to guide visitors to the program location.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, 1863, the men of the 21st Ohio Infantry participated in the defense of Snodgrass Hill against repeated waves of Confederate assaults. The regiment was equipped with the famous Colt Revolving Rifles, and numerous Confederate diaries and letters document the ferocity of these Buckeyes and their repeating arms. However, at the close of battle, the 21st Ohio found themselves surrounded, and many of the men, and their coveted weapons, fell into Confederate hands.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241 x123, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/chch.