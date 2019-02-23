“So he came to us, his feet in the same wet socks he’d been wearing for days … and we washed his feet.”
This is one of many special quotations and anecdotes one might hear while visiting The Haven in LaFayette. The Haven is an interdenominational church and ministry that not only ministers to the homeless, but provides a loving family-like community, support, and several services as a ‘hand-up.’
The facility features a service area for food, food pantry, fellowship room, and another room that functions as a living room of sorts, which has a wood-burning fireplace. Many local homeless will use the internet there to search for jobs in a warm place, and maybe catch a meal while they are there. Most people who come into The Haven are disadvantaged and looking to improve their life and need a small boost. Often, this boost is just that: simply the access to a computer and a hot meal to complete job applications, help locating housing or shelter, a ride to a doctor’s appointment, or even a hug.
“We want to be clear that we are not a shelter,” said Tanya Nave, the assistant pastor. “It breaks my heart. But when people think we’re a shelter, they will come needing a place to stay and we can’t provide that. We always try our best to place them elsewhere, but our facility is only open during the day.”
The ministry, despite its reputation, is also not a “soup kitchen.” Soup kitchens are normally a facility where the food is prepared on-site, people can come in, eat, and leave. The Haven, however, is different.
“You don’t just get to come in, get a hot meal, and leave,” Nave said. “If you’re simply coming for a meal, we will send you with a sandwich and chips. You have to be coming here for other help to receive the hot fellowship meal. Many people come in for the bologna sandwich and chips, until they feel they can trust us. Once they do come in for other assistance, we are more than glad to provide a hot meal and the assistance you need.”
The Haven does meal delivery once a week for LaFayette residents who are elderly and shut-in, also providing easy-to-open foods (with items like pop-top cans) for those who are disabled and have mobility needs.
In addition to these services, the ministry has an addiction counselor on site. It holds Narcotics Anonymous meetings, as well as support for recovering addicts.
“We don’t assist anyone with jobs or housing without a passing drug test,” Nave said. “But once you’re here, if you come in and tell anyone in this room that you’re feeling like you might relapse, you’ll have a whole community talking you down and showing their support for you.”
The people in this community hold each other up when they are weak. People who successfully rebuilt their lives often return and check in with Nave, some of them even referring to her as “mom.” There are many families who have dug themselves out of the trenches with The Haven’s help.
When a man walked into the facility needing assistance, Tanya’s response was simple. “We have a warm fireplace going,” she said. “Look for the smoke from the chimney. You’ll find us.”