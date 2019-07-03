True five-tool baseball prospects are becoming exceedingly rare these days, but scouts and fans could see an honest-to-goodness one at Ringgold High School for the past four seasons.
Andre Tarver was a do-it-all star for the Tigers, especially during his senior season. He hit for power, he hit for average, he could play his position, he could throw and he could run with the best of them and he has the preseason and postseason honors to prove it.
Today, the recent graduate adds another award to his resume as he is being named as the 2019 Catoosa County Baseball Player of the Year.
“It feels pretty great, honestly,” said Tarver, who was also an All-State player in football. “It’s a lot of fun doing this.”
It’s also a lot of fun when you put up the numbers that Tarver put up in his final season in Blue-and-White.
He batted an eye-popping .561 on the season, one of the highest averages in the state, while swatting 10 homeruns and driving in 36 runs for the Tigers, who won a fifth consecutive Region 6-AAA championship.
He also scored 55 times for a potent Ringgold offense, was 19-of-22 in stolen base attempts, struck out just four times all season long and flashed plenty of leather in centerfield, while showing off the cannon attached to his shoulder on more than one occasion.
“I was just on a roll this year and I stayed hot,” he explained. “I just wanted to keep that going and do everything I could to get a win.”
After committing to Mississippi State as a sophomore, Tarver’s name and notoriety continued to increase. He was invited to play in the Under Armour All-American Game at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago last summer and went into each game of his senior season knowing plenty of eyes were watching him.
However, he said he tried to treat every game like any other.
“You just have to do your best everyday,” he added. “No matter what the circumstances are, you just have to go out and perform everyday that you step on the field.”
Tarver’s postseason has been jam-packed with accolades. He was an All-Region and first team All-State pick. He was one of just three outfielders nationwide named to the first team by Prep Baseball Report and USA Today named him as a second team All-USA selection. He was also selected by the San Diego Padres in the 15th round of June’s Major League Baseball Draft.
At the time of this writing, Tarver had yet to make a public decision about whether he will attend Mississippi State or opt for the pros. However, he says that he is “very excited about the future”, adding that he just has to continue to work and improve his game.
“I have to keep working on hitting to the opposite field,” he said. “The pitchers are just going to get faster and faster, so I have to work on hitting it the other way.”