The 2019 Catoosa County Baseball Pitcher of the Year

Ringgold High School has played in its share of big baseball games over the past few years.
The Tigers are in the midst of five consecutive Region 6-AAA championships and a very impressive 39-game unbeaten streak in region play, dating all the way back to April 13, 2017.
And Holden Tucker has figured prominently in both of those runs.
A recent graduate who was a standout on the mound and in left field for the Tigers, Tucker is best known for his work on the hill and, today, he is being honored as the 2019 Catoosa County Pitcher of the Year.
“It feels great,” he said of winning the award. “I think I came out and helped the team the entire year and they made plays behind me. They helped out with this as much as I did.”
An All-Region and All-State first team selection, Tucker was virtually lights out on the bump all of this past season as he went a perfect 10-0 with a 102 strikeouts and a 0.72 ERA in 68 innings of work.
“It was great,” he continued. “I was just able to come out everyday, feel good, execute, make pitches and have the guys behind me. Without them, my ERA isn’t as good and I’m not 10-0. This is as much about the team as it is me.”
A solid defensive player whether he was on the mound or patrolling the outfield between starts, Tucker was also one of toughest outs on the team at the plate. He batted .426 from the No. 2 spot in the order with four homers and 28 RBIs to go with 38 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
With a well-earned reputation as a fiery bulldog on the mound, the highly-competitive Tucker said he thrived in the big-game atmosphere and looked forward to getting the ball when the stakes were at their highest.
“Knowing that I was getting to pitch in big games was just a good feeling,” he explained. “They had confidence in me and it felt like we could win every time I went out there. As a pitcher, (getting the big games) is all you can ask for and once you get rolling, it feels really good. The bigger the game, the better I’m going to be. The more hyped up I get, the more focused I get. Bigger games are just more fun.”
Now with his prep career over, Tucker has turned his attention to getting ready for college ball as he signed with NCAA Division I Charleston Southern University before his senior season. The Buccaneers are members of the Big South Conference and Tucker hopes to be able to make an impact on his new team as soon as possible.
“I just have to keep learning and keep maturing,” he added. “I’ve got a pretty good changeup and I’m working on making it better and I’m working on making my curveball better. I have to just keep throwing my fastball for strikes along with all the other pitches.”