Being blind does not make you incapable of achieving your goals. This is a reminder upon which several community members are trying to educate people.
The Georgia Council of the Blind is a non-profit consumer organization affiliated with the American Council of the Blind. There are 10 chapters, one of which is located in Northwest Georgia. Their goal is to elevate the social, economic, and cultural levels of the blind.
For over 61 years, this organization has been working to provide a forum for the blind to express their perspectives, broadening vocational opportunities, and supporting those who are newly blind and may be upset, bitter, or getting used to the world as a blind person. The big goal, however, is educating the public.
"I was told I was going blind in 1976, and that I'd be blind within the following two years." Ron Burgess, a member of the Northwest Georgia chapter, explained. "Many blind people who find out late in life sit down and cry without a community around them. My goal was always to get up and continue my life. I worked for 13 years for the city of Lafayette at the recreation center.
"A lot of people don’t understand blind people do what they want to do. I get up, cook for myself, do my own yard work and live my life. There was a lady who approached me at church, who is a friend of mine. And during our conversation, her little girl asked how I am able to know who she is if I can't see her. That's just it: I recognize voices very well. My life didn't stop when I became blind. It just got more interesting."
This year, the chapter would like to be set up at events such as J-fest, the Honeybee Festival, and Down Home Days. In 2018, GCB was set up at J-Fest, which is a Christian music festival put on annually by Partners for Christian Media and Christian radio station J103.
"The goal is to educate the public that we can do anything we want." Burgess said.
The Northwest chapter meetings are normally held on the second Tuesday of every month at The Bank of Lafayette Community Room. In March, the meeting will be held at Cherokee Regional Library at 1 p.m, on March 12.
For more information, including how to donate, contact Chapter President Fred McDade at 706-278-4084, or via email at nwgachaptergcb@gmail.com.