I want to thank Ringgold High School's music department for the wonderful Veterans Day Concert that they performed on November 8.
What an outstanding display of musical talent, patriotic pride and love of country.
Everyone in the audience was treated to a first-class concert, choral program and recognition of those who have served that made you proud to be an American.
Four World War II veterans were introduced along with veterans from every other conflict and branch of service.
Thank you for presenting such a wonderful tribute to our veterans and for reminding us that “freedom is not free.”
Chris McKeever, executive director, 6th Cavalry Museum
Thanks to Ringgold High music department
